Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador: World Cup Qualifying
Brazil hope brighter times are ahead now Carlo Ancelotti has taken over as national team manager, with the former Real Madrid boss overseeing his first fixture on Thursday.
The 65-year-old’s first international match as a coach comes in a trip to Ecuador as Brazil continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. While they are all but certain to reach next summer’s tournament, they will want to confirm their place as swiftly as possible.
Victory against second-placed overachievers Ecuador would come in handy, even if it will be far from straightforward. Injuries have somewhat limited Ancelotti’s options for his debut but he still boasts an array of superstars for the trip to Guayaquil.
Here’s how Brazil could line up.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Fresh from lifting the Premier League title, Ancelotti will hope Alisson has finished partying. The Liverpool star is undisputed number one in June given Manchester City’s Ederson hasn’t been selected.
RB: Vanderson—Vanderson enjoyed another impressive season with Monaco and he should earn his fifth international cap against Ecuador. The right back is now a regular in the Brazil squad after a swift ascent to the top.
CB: Marquinhos—Much like Alisson, the Paris Saint-Germain skipper might still be in celebration mode after guiding the French giants to the Champions League last weekend.
CB: Danilo—The former Real Madrid, Man City and Juventus defender is now plying his trade with Flamengo and will get little rest over the summer period given his club are one of 32 teams competing at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.
LB: Carlos Augusto—Augusto was on the losing side in the recent Champions League final and Inter would have arguably done better with the Brazilian starting ahead of Federico Dimarco in the showpiece event.
DM: Bruno Guimarães—The Newcastle United midfielder will be playing Champions League football next season after a dramatic final day in the Premier League. He will be hoping for a less stressful outing on Thursday.
DM: Gerson—Another Flamengo representative in the Brazil squad, the midfielder has featured regularly for Brazil over recent international breaks. He faces competition from the returning Casemiro for a starting berth in Ecuador, though.
RW: Raphinha—Ancelotti will hope that Raphinha’s devastating Barcelona form, which brought him so much misery in 2024–25, makes its way to the national team. The winger has scored in each of the last three international breaks.
AM: Matheus Cunha—Manchester United eyes will be fixed firmly on Brazil’s clash with Ecuador as they aim to get their first glimpse of Cunha since his £62.5 million ($84.1 million) move to Old Trafford was announced.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—It’s hard to believe that Vinícius has only scored six times in Brazil colors. Ancelotti has urged the fleet-footed winger to find his Real Madrid form for the Seleção.
ST: Richarlison—Richarlison has been recalled by Ancelotti and could well slot straight into the starting lineup given Brazil’s lack of world-class options in the No. 9 position.