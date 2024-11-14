Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Venezuela: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
With Vinícius Júnior back from injury, Brazil is the overwhelming favorite to collect all three points against Venezuela.
After a shaky start, Brazil currently sits in fourth place among the 10 CONMEBOL teams vying for spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Seleção earned 16 points through its first 10 matches and capped off the October international break with victories over Chile and Peru.
Dorival Júnior's side is now gearing up to face Venezuela, a team that has not won a match since June. La Vinotinto poses a larger threat than some might expect, though; the hosts managed draws against both Uruguay and Argentina, two sides that defeated Brazil in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches.
Brazil will also be without Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Alisson and Bremer due to injury. Both Bremer and Militão suffered ACL injuries while Rodrygo is sidelined with a muscle injury in his left leg. Alisson, meanwhile, is still dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained on Oct. 5.
The good news is Vinícius Júnior is back with the squad after missing out in October. The winger already has 12 goals to his name for Real Madrid across all competitions this season and will look to take advantage of a weakened Venezuelan backline.
Here's what Brazil's XI could look like against Venezuela.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Venezuela (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—The Manchester City man is back between the posts for Brazil as Alisson recovers from a hamstring injury.
RB: Vanderson—The defender impressed against Peru on the right flank and could be in for his second consecutive start over Danilo.
CB: Marquinhos—The 30-year-old is the leader of Brazil's defense and will have the tough task of keeping Salomón Rondón off the scoresheet.
CB: Gabriel—With Militão out for the season, Dorival Júnior will rely on Gabriel to shore-up the backline alongside Marquinhos.
LB: Abner—Abner might only have two senior caps to his name, but the Lyon defender earned his place on the left flank after stepping up for Brazil in October. The left back had the most tackles and won the most duels against Peru.
DM: Bruno Guimarães—The Newcastle United man is the insurance policy for his backline. He will look to intercept and disrupt players before they break through Brazil's final third.
DM: Gerson—The 27-year-old left his mark against Peru by winning 100% of his ground and aerial duels.
RW: Savinho—Expect Savinho to get the nod on the right wing now that the 20-year-old is fully recovered from his ankle injury.
AM: Raphinha—Raphinha is the latest player to wear the iconic number 10 shirt for Brazil. The 27-year-old scored a Brace against Peru and comes into the match with 12 goals for Barcelona across all competitions this season.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—After missing Brazil's last two matches due to injury, Vinícius Júnior is back with the team and coming off a hat trick for Real Madrid against Osasuna.
ST: Igor Jesus—The striker will once again lead the line for Brazil after bagging a goal and an assist in his first two caps for the team.