Brazil vs. Paraguay: How Brazil Can Qualify for the 2026 World Cup
Brazil can punch their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on Paraguay at Neo Química Arena.
The Seleção got its CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers off to a poor start under former manager Dorival Junior. Brazil secured just three victories in their first eight qualifying matches and looked in deep trouble of potentially missing out on the biggest tournament in the sport.
The team eventually started producing results, though, and now find themselves fourth in the CONMBEOL standings. Under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil are hoping to solidify their place in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer as soon as possible.
Let’s take a look at just what results need to occur on June 10 for Brazil to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How Brazil Can Qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup vs. Paraguay
Brazil must defeat Paraguay in São Paulo if they want to have a chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 10. If the Seleção collects all three points against La Albirroja, then the team still needs one of the following to occur:
- Venezuela to lose to Uruguay
- Venezuela to draw against Uruguay and Colombia to lose to Argentina
The easiest pathway to qualification for Brazil would be if Uruguay defeat Venezuela. La Celeste would normally be the favorites to walk away with a victory, but the team is coming off a poor 2–0 loss to Paraguay. Brazil will hope Uruguay can bounce back and secure three points to help the Seleção get one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
If Uruguay only manage a draw, then Brazil also need Argentina to defeat Colombia. The two CONMEBOL powerhouses have traded blows over the last year, but Lionel Messi and co. should still have the edge over Colombia on Tuesday night.
The good news for Ancelotti’s men is that they kick off after both the aforementioned games. Check out the CONMEBOL match schedule:
- Uruguay vs. Venezuela: 7 p.m. ET (June 10) / 00:00 BST (June 11)
- Argentina vs. Colombia: 8 p.m. ET (June 10) / 1:00 BST (June 11)
- Brazil vs. Paraguay: 8:45 p.m. ET (June 10) / 1:45 BST (June 11)
Barring any delays, Brazil will have a good idea of Uruguay’s result before they kick off. Should Venezuela come out with a victory, then Brazil cannot qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 10 regardless of their result against Paraguay.