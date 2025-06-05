Man Utd ‘Make Opening Bid’ for Brentford Forward Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United have opened the bidding for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo with an offer worth £55 million ($74.5 million), reports have revealed.
The Red Devils have already recruited Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and, after missing out to Chelsea in pursuit of Liam Delap, have now set their sights on Mbeumo who, despite interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United, is believed to favour a move to Old Trafford.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has publicly confirmed his willingness to sell Mbeumo for the right price this summer, and The Athletic have now revealed United’s first attempt to get a deal over the line.
United have proposed an initial £45 million ($61 million) with a further £10 million ($13.5 million) in add-ons, but that is thought to be well below Brentford’s valuation of the French forward.
Indeed, a recent report suggested Brentford would not do business for anything below £60 million ($81.3 million), and there have even been claims the Bees are prepared to further raise their asking price after news of Mbeumo’s desire to join the club complicated their efforts to sell to the highest bidder.
United remain in talks over a deal and it is hoped that Brentford will soften their stance. Mbeumo is entering the final year of his contract this summer but the Bees are protected by the option to trigger a 12-month extension.
Brentford found themselves in a similar situation last year with striker Ivan Toney. 28 years old at the time, the proven goalscorer was sold to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli for a fee of £40 million ($53 million) after entering the final year of his contract. Mbeumo, for comparison, will turn 26 in August.
United will be reluctant to commit to any significant fees before summer departures are confirmed. Jadon Sancho has returned after Chelsea declined to sign the winger permanently following a year-long loan, while talks over the futures of fellow loanees Antony and Marcus Rashford are ongoing.