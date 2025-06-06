Man Utd ‘Plot Response’ After First Bryan Mbeumo Bid Rejected
Manchester United are ready to raise their offer to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo after seeing an opening bid rejected, reports have revealed.
After missing out on Liam Delap to Chelsea, United have focused their efforts on signing Mbeumo and saw their case boosted by the revelation that he wants to join the Red Devils over other suitors like Arsenal and Newcastle United.
United opened the bidding with an offer of £55 million ($74.7 million) but quickly saw their bid rejected. Reports have suggested Brentford want at least £60 million ($81.5 million) and perhaps significantly higher, with the Bees using United’s recent £62.5 million ($84.9 million) acquisition of Matheus Cunha for reference.
The Daily Mail state United are set to return with an improved offer for the Cameroon international in a hope of convincing Brentford to agree to a deal.
Central to negotiations could be the structure of United’s offer, the first of which included £10 million ($13.6 million) in bonuses, rather than guaranteed.
Brentford will sell Mbeumo for the right price—manager Thomas Frank has publicly confirmed as much—but the Bees believe the 20-goal forward should command a significant sum, and there have even been suggestions they could raise their asking price following his decision to favour a move to United.
“If he is to be sold, it must be for a nice, nice amount,” Frank said recently. “It is a lot. Mucho. Really a lot. Then it is clear that it is impossible to replace him one for one. It cannot be done.”
Just how much United have left in their transfer budget is unclear. Reports claimed manager Ruben Amorim would be backed with £100 million ($135.8 million), over half of which has already been spent on Cunha.
Player sales will top up United’s transfer kitty, with the Red Devils searching for buyers for the likes of Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho.