‘Pretty Open’—Brentford Send Christian Norgaard Message to Arsenal
Brentford captain Christian Nørgaard is getting closer to joining Arsenal, his current club have now confirmed in an encouraging update for Gunners fans.
Kepa Arrizabalaga has become Arsenal’s first signing of the summer, making the permanent switch from Chelsea to provide cover for starting goalkeeper David Raya. Deals for Martín Zubimendi and Cristhian Mosquera are also in the works, but Nørgaard could be next.
The Denmark international is a proven Premier League-calibre midfielder who can boost the depth Arsenal have available to them in the centre of the pitch.
Brentford director of football Phil Giles has confirmed that transfer talks have been taking place for just over a week and a deal appears to be the likely outcome.
“We have been in conversations with Arsenal for the last week to 10 days. As it stands it hasn’t been completed yet but it is heading in that direction,” Giles told BBC Sport.
“If that happens for him then fantastic, he’s earned it. He’s been a brilliant captain for us. Let’s see how that story ends but we are pretty open about that interest there.”
Although a combination of Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard is likely to be Mikel Arteta’s strongest starting midfield trio in 2025–26, Nørgaard’s anticipated arrival will help make up for the departures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey. The 31-year-old’s more defensive-minded qualities could be readily called upon, depending on the tactical demands of certain games.
Nørgaard came to international prominence when Brentford were promoted to the Premier League in 2020. He had joined the club following a disappointing spell with Fiorentina a year earlier and made his senior Denmark debut quickly after first appearing in England’s top flight.
Brentford’s new boss Keith Andrews seemed to hold no animosity towards his soon-to-be-departing captain. “It's a move for him that would be amazing to go to a club of that magnitude and play Champions League football,” the former set-piece coach told Sky Sports News. “I would miss him as a person because I value him very highly.”