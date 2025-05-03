Brentford vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as they travel to the capital to face Brentford.
Ruben Amorim oversaw a mightily impressive 3-0 victory in Bilbao on Thursday night to leave the Red Devils on the brink of the Europa League final and a return to the Basque Country later this month.
Bruno Fernandes was once again United's primary inspiration, scoring twice after a resurgent Casemiro opened the scoring. Victory in Europe would cap off what's been a mightily tough start to the new manager's reign, and they may well meet Tottenham Hotspur in the competition's showpiece event.
The Premier League has long been deemed close to irrelevant in United quarters, but they performed well enough at Bournemouth to earn a late point and are hoping of avoiding the depths of 16th by the time the weekend draws to a close.
Brentford, meanwhile, earned a huge 2-0 victory at Champions League hopefuls Nottingham Forest to boost their chances of playing in Europe next season. Thomas Frank's team are four games unbeaten and now just two points behind Fulham in eighth.
The Bees are one of four teams hunting what's likely to be a Conference League spot.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to Sunday's Premier League clash.
What Time Does Brentford vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
- Date: Sunday, May 3
- Kick-off Time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Matt Donohue
Brentford vs Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Brentford: 1 wins
- Man Utd: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Man Utd 2-1 Brentford (October 19, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Brentford
Man Utd
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brentford - 01/05/25
Athletic Club 0-3 Man Utd - 01/05/25
Brentford 4-2 Brighton - 19/04/25
Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd - 27/04/25
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford - 12/04/25
Man Utd 0-1 Wolves - 20/04/25
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea - 06/04/25
Man Utd 5-4 Lyon - 17/04/25
Newcastle 2-1 Brentford - 02/04/25
Newcastle 4-1 Man Utd - 13/04/15
How to Watch Brentford vs. Man Utd on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - radio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra and BBC Radio London 94.9
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Brentford Team News
The hosts have lost midfielder Vitaly Janelt for the season, although they coped well without him on Thursday night. Yehor Yarmolyuk partnered skipper Christian Norgaard at the base of Frank's midfield, with the impressive Mikkel Damsgaard performing a more advanced function.
Aaron Hickey could return before the season draws to a close, but he's unlikely to feature on Sunday. The same goes for Joshua Dasilva, Fabio Carvalho, and Igor Thiago. The latter was signed as Ivan Toney's replacement but hasn't had a chance to impress Bees supporters this term due to injury.
Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo have been the Premier League's standout tandem this term, with the pair combining for 35 goals in all competitions.
Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Brentford predicted lineup vs Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Flekken; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Norgaard, Yarmolyuk; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade; Wissa
Man Utd Team News
Amorim will rotate plenty for Sunday's game, with many of those who started in Bilbao unlikely to retain their places.
The manager cannot call upon Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, Lisandro Martinez, and Ayden Heaven, but Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo made their returns from injury on Thursday night. Both are in contention to start in the capital this weekend.
Mason Mount should be involved at some stage, while teenager Chido Obi-Martin could offer Rasmus Hojlund respite. The manager must be tempted to give Bruno Fernandes a rest, too.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Brentford (3-4-2-1): Onana; De Ligt, Lindelof, Shaw; Dorgu, Eriksen, Mainoo, Amass; Amad, Fernandes; Obi-Martin.
Brentford vs Man Utd Score Prediction
After struggling for much of the calendar year on home soil, Brentford have found their groove again at the Gtech and will be full of confidence off the back of Thursday's win.
The Bees have a genuine shot of playing in Europe next season, and this is a mammoth fixture for the hosts. It's been a while since Frank's men got one over the Red Devils, but they're in a great position to on Sunday.
While Amorim could still name a strong-looking starting XI despite making a number of changes, the team he'll likely put out surely won't be able to match the cunning nous of this well-balanced Brentford team.