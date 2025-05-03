Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: Premier League
Not even the most optimistic of Manchester United supporters would've projected the Red Devils to perform as well as they did in Bilbao on Thursday night.
Ruben Amorim's side have found their groove on the continental circuit, and an excellent display, aided by a first-half red card, set the stage for a 3-0 victory and a likely berth in the Europa League final - held at San Mames later this month.
Sunday's duel against Brentford is one the players simply have to get out of the way before Athletic Club visit Old Trafford next week for the most important game of the club's season.
Here's how Amorim could set up his team.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (3-4-2-1)
GK: Andre Onana–– It was a night without drama for Onana in Bilbao, but he's set to feel the wrath of two of the Premier League's most efficient attackers, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, on Sunday.
CB: Matthis de Ligt–– United are getting a few players back at a good time, and Amorim will want to integrate De Ligt back in after he appeared off the bench on Thursday.
CB: Victor Lindelof–– Harry Maguire is likely to be saved for the second leg of the semifinal, leaving Lindelof, who played the full 90 in Bilbao, the opportunity to start again.
CB: Luke Shaw–– Shaw's set for back-to-back Premier League starts, with Amorim utilising him in his back three against Bournemouth last Sunday.
RWB: Patrick Dorgu–– Diogo Dalot's absence could see Dorgu switch flanks after spending much of his United stint down the left since joining in January.
CM: Christian Eriksen–– Eriksen will be well received at the Gtech after dazzling for a few months at the end of the 2021/22 season. The Dane hasn't played all that much as of late, but he could make one of his final starts in United colours here.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo–– A mighty talent who still has a big role to play down the stretch, Mainoo looks bulkier after returning from injury and should get a chance to shine in the midfield pivot having recently been deployed higher up the pitch.
LWB: Harry Amass–– Amorim could opt for the same wing-back pairing that started against Wolves two weeks ago, with academy graduate Amass appearing comfortable at the start of his senior career.
AM: Bruno Fernandes–– Fernandes scored twice in the week amid a standout 2025. United supporters will want him in bubble wrap this weekend, but Amorim hasn't yet been willing to offer his captain respite.
AM: Amad Diallo - After a few months out, Amad returned to action in the week and is in contention to start on Sunday. A big boost for United.
ST; Chido Obi-Martin–– The youngster has a shot of making his first Premier League start this weekend given that Amorim has to rely upon Rasmus Hojlund in Europe.