Brighton vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Brighton & Hove Albion are searching for their first victory of the 2025–26 Premier League season, but the Seagulls have their work cut out if they’re to triumph on Gameweek 3.
Manchester City are the Seagulls’ upcoming opponents, with Pep Guardiola’s side entering the contest off the back of a familiar defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad.
While Brighton haven’t yet tasted victory in the league, they breezed past second-tier Oxford United in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday in a 6–0 rout.
The Cityzens earned plenty of plaudits for their performance on the opening weekend at Molineux, as summer arrival Tijjani Reijnders starred on debut, but last week’s defeat means it’s pretty hard to gauge what to expect from Guardiola’s side this term.
Fabian Hürzeler’s Seagulls, meanwhile, will feel hard done by at the start of the new campaign, having let a lead slip at the last against Fulham before somehow falling to a 2–0 defeat at Everton last weekend. Brighton were dominant at the all-new Hill Dickinson Stadium, but were made to pay for final third inefficiency.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Sunday’s Premier League clash.
What Time Does Brighton vs. Man City Kick-Off?
- Location: Falmer, England
- Stadium: Amex Stadium
- Date: Sunday, August 31
- Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Brighton vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Brighton: 1 win
- Man City: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Man City 2–2 Brighton (March 15, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Brighton
Man City
Oxford United 0–6 Brighton - 27/08/25
Man City 0–2 Tottenham - 23/08/25
Everton 2–0 Brighton - 24/08/25
Wolves 0–4 Man City - 16/08/25
Brighton 1–1 Fulham - 16/08/25
Palermo 0–3 Man City - 09/08/25
Brighton 2–1 Wolfsburg - 09/08/25
Man City 3–4 Al Hilal (A.E.T) - 01/07/25
Southampton 2–2 Brighton - 02/08/25
Juventus 2–5 Man City - 26/06/25
How to Watch Brighton vs. Man City on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Brighton Team News
There were wholesale changes in the week for the Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United, and Hürzeler will revert to a similar XI to the one he picked at Everton’s new home last weekend, despite their defeat.
The Seagulls boss has confirmed that Georginio Rutter is closing in on a comeback from a brief injury absence, but Sunday’s game could arrive too soon for the former Leeds United attacker. Solly March remains sidelined, while Julio Enciso is heading towards the exit door.
Adam Webster is a long-term absentee.
Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Brighton predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Gómez, Mitoma; Welbeck
Man City Team News
Guardiola has confirmed that Rayan Aït-Nouri will be fit to feature on Sunday, despite sustaining an injury which forced him off in the first half of last week’s defeat to Spurs. The summer addition could thus retain his place at left-back, with Joško Gvardiol a doubt.
The City boss suggested Rodri will make his first start after the international break, but he has been called up by the Spain squad. The Ballon d’Or holder featured off the bench last time out, having missed the win at Molineux. Phil Foden is also back fit, and perhaps ready for his first start of the season.
Savinho and Mateo Kovačić remain out of action, while reports in France have ruled Rayan Cherki out of the game through injury.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton
Man City predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Lewis, Dias, Stones, Aït-Nouri; Nico, Reijnders; Foden, Silva, Doku; Haaland
Brighton vs. Man City Score Prediction
A 2–1 defeat on this ground last season arrived at the start of Man City’s rapid descent to end 2024, but Guardiola returns to the Amex with some shiny new toys at his disposal.
The gloss of their opening weekend triumph was smeared by Thomas Frank’s Lilywhites, and City are now facing a Brighton team that have performed far better than their one-point haul suggests through two games.
Goals are typically on the menu when these two collide, and we’re projecting another entertaining affair on Sunday, which will be edged by the visitors.