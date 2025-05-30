Bruno Fernandes’s Agent Holds ‘Positive’ Talks Over Shock Man Utd Exit
The agent of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to hold what have been described as “positive” talks over a summer transfer.
Fernandes confessed he would understand if United opted to sell him this summer after defeat in the Europa League final left the Red Devils looking to make up a significant amount of lost income, although he stressed his desire to remain at Old Trafford.
It soon emerged that Fernandes had received an approach from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, with a package worth an overall £200 million ($270 million) in transfer fees, wages and bonuses on the table for the United captain.
winwin were the first to reveal the presence of Fernandes’s agent, Miguel Pinho, in Riyadh, capturing a photo of his arrival for talks with Al Hilal.
The Daily Mail then backed up suggestions of a meeting with Al Hilal, with sources even describing the negotiations as “positive”. Saudi officials have warned Fernandes this is a one-time, take-it-or-leave-it offer which requires a response by the end of the week.
While Fernandes publicly reaffirmed his desire to remain with United, The Athletic state he has not yet ruled out leaving for Saudi Arabia.
This latest report claims Al Hilal are ready to pay a transfer fee of £80 million ($108 million) to United, with a four-year contract on the table to give Fernandes the chance to triple his annual salary.
United are thought to be determined to hold on to their captain, whose return of 19 goals and 20 assists across all competitions last season helped mask over some of the issues faced by manager Ruben Amorim.
That being said, the need to raise funds this summer for a squad rebuild is apparent and Fernandes is arguably the only player in the squad capable of generating such a significant sum.