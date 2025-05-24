Bruno Fernandes Handed Man Utd Exit ‘Ultimatum’ Over Saudi Arabia Interest
Bruno Fernandes has been told he has until the end of May to decide whether or not to accept a lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia, a report has claimed.
Saudi giants Al Hilal are known to be incredibly keen on Fernandes who, while stressing his desire to remain with Manchester United this summer, made it clear he would understand if the Red Devils cashed in on him to fund a summer rebuild.
Wary of finding themselves sucked into a lengthy transfer battle, the Daily Mail claim Saudi dealmakers have put together a mammoth package to try and convince Fernandes to join, warning the midfielder he has just one week to respond.
On the table is said to be a transfer fee of £100 million ($135.1 million) for United and, for Fernandes, a three-year contract worth a staggering weekly wage of £700,000 ($945,500). There are also bonuses believed to be worth as much as £65 million ($87.8 million) annually.
Al Hilal are desperate to recruit a new superstar before the Club World Cup gets underway next month and are seemingly prepared to invest heavily in a player capable of fulfilling their wish, with Fernandes top of their list.
United officials are adamant they do not want to sell Fernandes this summer but there is an awareness that pocketing £100 million would go a long way to helping their transfer plans after failure to qualify for the Champions League left them scrambling to make up a loss of £80 million ($108.1 million).
The Red Devils hope to recover those funds by selling other players. The fringe trio of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho are the priority sales and the hope is that they will be able to generate the vast majority of that income.
Offers will likely be entertained for nearly every member of the squad, however, with winger Alejandro Garnacho another tipped to leave after his public display of frustration following the Europa League final defeat.