Bruno Fernandes Matches Cristiano Ronaldo's All-Time Man Utd Record
Bruno Fernandes has been voted Manchester United's Player of the Season for a record-equalling fourth year, matching the feat set by only two other players in the club's modern history.
Despite captaining a side which has toppled a pile of unwanted records this season, Fernandes has enjoyed an impressive individual campaign. The all-action midfielder boasts 19 goals and 17 assists across all competitions for United, comfortably the highest tally in either category among his colleagues.
There was little doubt that United's fans would select Fernandes as this season's top performer. The former Sporting CP skipper won the prestigious award last year, following on from triumphs in 2020 and 2021.
Since the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season trophy—named after the club's legendary former manager—was first dished out in 1988, only Cristiano Ronaldo (2004, 2007, 2008, 2022) and David de Gea (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018) can match Fernandes' tally of four triumphs.
Fernandes doesn't just shine in the context of United's chronically underperforming squad. The Portuguese playmaker has created more chances than any other Premier League player this season. However, this impressive creativity only exposes his teammates' lack of clinical edge. While the 88 openings Fernandes has created have led to nine goals, the 84 chances carved open by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah have been converted 18 times.
United's skipper is never slow to show his disdain on the pitch and has openly discussed that growing frustration this season. "My teammates—I only get frustrated with them because I know how good they can be," Fernandes explained in April.
"I know how tough it is to represent this club. They want so much to give to the club, to win, because they know how much they will be remembered if they win something with this club."
Fernandes and his colleagues will have the chance to win something in next week's Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, although the ever-demanding captain has warned against solely focusing on that showpiece fixture.