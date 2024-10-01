Bruno Fernandes Red Card Appeal Successful, Man Utd Midfielder Available
Manchester United successfully appealed a Bruno Fernandes red card shown to the player by Chris Kavanagh in the team's 0–3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, the FA announced.
The FA announced that Fernandes will be available for Man United's next three games. He was originally sent off for serious foul play after the midfielder appeared to slip before making a challenge on James Maddison. Fernandes made contact studs-up with Maddison and was sent off by referee Kavanagh.
It's a big boost for Erik ten Hag who is under immense pressure following a rough start to the season in the Premier League and in Europe. Fernandes will be available now for Aston Villa away on Oct. 6, Brentford at Old Trafford on Oct. 19 and away to West Ham United on Oct. 27.