Bryan Mbeumo Returns to Brentford Training, Man Utd Move ‘Not Imminent’
Bryan Mbeumo made his return to Brentford for pre-season this week as he continues to wait for a move to Manchester United, a report has revealed.
Despite making clear his preference to join United at the start of the summer, Mbeumo continues to wait for an agreement to be reached between the two clubs. Reports of his mounting frustration were soon verified by Cameroon assistant Ashu Cyprian Besong.
Mbeumo had been keen to see his future resolved before Brentford’s pre-season began on Monday, so as to avoid any awkwardness with the Bees, but The Athletic note there has been limited progress in negotiations over the past few weeks.
United have failed with two bids for Mbeumo, the most recent of which was worth a total of £62.5 million ($84.1 million), and are not believed to have submitted a third offer to this point.
It is claimed that there is still a “considerable” difference between the two clubs’ respective valuations of Mbeumo. Brentford’s asking price is not unanimously agreed upon but is thought to sit above £70 million ($94.1 million).
United have vowed to move with patience in their pursuit of Mbeumo, adamant that they will not extend the club’s history of overpaying for players while also showing sensitivity to staff members who were made redundant as part of cost-cutting measures.
Talks between the two clubs remain ongoing and both will be waiting to see how Mbeumo applies himself upon his return to training. Brentford will not want to keep a player who threatens to disrupt the mood behind the scenes.
Brentford director Phil Giles has insisted Brentford will happily keep Mbeumo if United do not meet their demands, even going as far as to claim the Cameroon international would have no problems seeing out the season with the club.