‘I Understand’—Brentford Chief Provides Major Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd Transfer Update
Brentford director of football Phil Giles has cast considerable doubt over Bryan Mbeumo’s proposed move to Manchester United.
The Cameroon international has been the subject of wide-ranging speculation during the off-season. United have reportedly had multiple bids for Mbeumo rejected, with Brentford thought to be standing firm on their valuation, which is said to be in excess of £62.5 million ($85.1 million).
Recent report claimed that a “breakthrough” in negotiations had been made last week, yet Giles insisted that “not so much” progress has been made.
“It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay,” Giles told BBC Sport. “Any club will tell you that. If it’s not the right deal, why would we do it? He is certainly one of our best players, if not our best player, and we need our best players. There’s no harm in keeping your best players.”
The Brentford transfer chief also shed some light on Mbeumo’s stance. “There is significant interest in Bryan,“ Giles told Sky Sports News. “His current preference has been well publicised,” referring to reports claiming that Mbeumo favoured a move to United over other suitors such as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
“He had an unbelievable season,” Giles continued, “and we expected interest in him. From what I understand, he is also, if needs be, happy to stay at Brentford next year as well.”
Brentford’s incoming manager Keith Andrews has lost his boss, Thomas Frank, first-choice goalkeeper, Mark Flekken, and could very well part ways with his club captain, Christian Nørgaard. Unsurprisingly, the former set-piece coach admitted that the “ideal scenario” would be hanging onto Mbeumo.
“I want the most talented players in the building,” he said. “I’m very understanding of the way football and this football club work when it comes to transfers, but ultimately, I want the best players in the building.”