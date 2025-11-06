Canada's 2026 World Cup Home Jersey Leaked, Expected Release Date Revealed
The Canadian men’s national team will play in back-to-back World Cups for the first time as they host the 2026 tournament alongside the United States and Mexico, and the home strip Jesse Marsch’s side will wear has seemingly been revealed.
While Canada qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they were one of the few countries not to receive a unique new kit for the tournament—manufacturer Nike had not accounted for Canada’s qualification when making their plans.
That mistake will not be repeated this time around and fans may have gotten their first glimpse of what Canada will wear. On Wednesday, FootyHeadlines, who are usually on the money when it comes to accuracy, leaked images of a primarily red shirt that and features several tones, forming a detailed maple leaf across the front of the jersey, while also including the Nike swoosh on the chest.
Unlike the current home kit, the Canada Soccer crest moves back to the left chest rather than the center, as has been on the case on the 2024 and 2025 jerseys.
The stylized maple leaf on the crest appears to harken back to some of Canada’s past international ice hockey jerseys, including those most notably worn in 1972 when Team Canada faced the Soviet Union in an eight-game Summit Series during the Cold War.
While adidas unveiled its World Cup kit roster on Wednesday, Canada and the U.S men’s national team were absent as Nike continue to keep their cards close to their chest—it’s expected the jerseys will be confirmed in March.
Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue previously expressed his excitement about the kits to Sports Illustrated, saying: “I don't know the cool thing to say, but [the kit] is going to be fire, or maybe lit.”
Led by head coach Jesse Marsch and superstars Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, Canada will kick off the World Cup in Toronto on Jun. 12, before moving to Vancouver to wrap up the group stage on June. 18 and Jun. 24, with the aim to qualify for the nation’s first World Cup knockout games.
Canada and other countries will find out their World Cup opponents on Dec. 5 when the tournament’s draw is staged in Washington, D.C.