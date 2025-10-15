Jesse Marsch Makes Bold Canada Statement After Colombia Stalemate
FROM SPORTS ILLUSTRATED STADIUM—What do France and Colombia have in common other than having years of being led by Real Madrid superstars? They’ve both drawn 0–0 against Canada’s men’s national team under head coach Jesse Marsch.
On Tuesday, Canada played to a scoreless draw against No. 13-ranked Colombia in Harrison, New Jersey, limiting the high-scoring South Americans and nearly silencing over 20,000 fans.
“This is a positive result for us,” Canadian midfielder Ali Ahmed, who was a consistent threat, told Sports Illustrated. “It's a top 15 team, and I think it didn't look one-sided, even in front of a crowd full of Colombia fans.”
In Marsch’s second game in charge back in May 2024, Canada ground out at the same result against France, with the former World Cup winners ruing the lackluster finishing of Kylian Mbappé on that occasion.
Against Colombia, things were more even than that night in Bordeaux. Canada only allowed a single shot on target and Jonathan David scored in the 76th minute, only for his strike to be called back for offside in the buildup.
With eight months to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, going toe-to-toe with the world’s best is the expectation, and scoreless draws mean more, given the value of a point at an event that will host 48 countries for the first time.
“I expect us against teams like this to be good, to be better on the day, and to win. I think they've built that expectation in themselves, and I've built that for them and with them,” Marsch told reporters post-match. “We are the type of team that can play in these games, be better in these games, and win these games.
"I told the guys that when you look forward to the World Cup, clean sheets are a premium. If you get clean sheets, you always give yourself a chance.”
Hostile Games
Through Canada’s World Cup preparation, Marsch has wanted as many challenges as possible. While he would have liked more home games, playing on the road has its benefits.
After a simple walk around Sports Illustrated Stadium, it was clear that Tuesday’s match was a neutral venue in name only. For all intents and purposes, it may as well have been in Medellín, Colombia. Instead, it seemed like Medellín, New Jersey.
Despite the waft of Colombian barbecues and hundreds of street vendors around the stadium, creating a contagious and hostile buzz within the arena over an hour before the match, Canada remained unfazed.
“Our guys are kind of used to it, and the best thing to do to quiet a crowd is not give much away, and we did that,” Marsch said. “We didn't really give a chance to that great crowd, the very pro-Colombian crowd really needed to get itself going.”
Maturity, Gamesmanship Showcased
Every time Canada plays, they’re figuring out the next step. Now, they might have the recipe for how they need to play against the world’s best.
MLS All-Star goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was more patient, allowing the game to slow down and for his side to reset. Meanwhile, young defenders Luc de Fougerolles, 20, and Niko Sigur, 22, were composed alongside veterans Richie Laryea and Derek Cornelius.
“We are looking more like an experienced team, the leaders are looking more and more like leaders, and the young players are developing to look more like the regulars,” Marsch added. “I believe that the way we play, in the way that we commit to games, is going to benefit us more down the road ultimately.”
While that backline will likely shift in the coming months with Moïse Bombito and Alphonso Davies set to return from injury ahead of the World Cup, the identity remains critical.
For Sigur, a 77th-minute tactical yellow card foul to stop a counterattack highlighted his night.
Meanwhile, De Fougerolles, who only left his teen years with a birthday during camp, continued to impress, and credited U.S. men’s national team defender Tim Ream with part of his fast rise from the Fulham’s academy to the pro ranks—he’s currently on loan with Belgian Pro League side Dender.
“Tim Ream and I played similar styles of football, and coming from the academy, going into a first environment, it's always quite easy, because all the players are kind of looking out for you,” he said. “I always felt that if I needed anything, I could ask any of the players, but if I said one, I think Tim Ream was really helpful for me.”
Now, with another window in the books and one where Canada failed to score, they look to the final two matches of 2025 against Ecuador and Venezuela, as Marsch’s men continue to build towards June 12, 2026, when they kick off the World Cup in Toronto.
“The tactical detail of what we want to be in the best games is getting clearer, and the overall mentality of what that takes,” said Marsch. “The reason why we're playing these matches against these kinds of opponents is so that the confidence in the group continues to grow.”