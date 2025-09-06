‘It’s Going to be Lit’—How a Former NCAA Director is Transforming Canada Soccer As World Cup Nears
When the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, it will bring unheralded attention to the game in North America. But for those involved, the hope is that the event can be far more than just a blip on the sports calendar.
Although organizers may be focused on making sure the tournament goes off without issue, the onus is on the host federations to ensure the World Cup can be the injection of energy needed to transform the game.
For Kevin Blue, who took over as CEO of Canada Soccer in 2024 after a tenure with Stanford University and the University of California-Davis, setting up that post-World Cup legacy is paramount.
“In a worst-case scenario, the event comes and goes, people tune in for a little bit, high-five each other, and then go about their business, but this is a responsibility we take seriously,” Blue said in a recent interview. “I was fortunate to be a part of three Rose Bowls during my time at Stanford and have familiarity with the dynamics of these types of things.”
“The World Cup is different from the Rose Bowl, obviously, but it’s the same environment in which you’ve got a landmark opportunity for your organization...and then a responsibility to translate that into something sustainable.”
Ticket Lotteries and Using the World Cup as a Catalyst
For Canada Soccer, cashing in on the World Cup means even more. Unlike the USSF and Mexican federation, Canada Soccer has struggled for funding. It has been unable to put on as many national team and youth camps as it desires, nor play as many home friendlies, among other issues.
Blue, though, was brought in to fix that.
In recent months, he has led the charge on laying out strategies to drive more revenue into the sport, using the World Cup as a catalyst in a four-step plan focused on national team performance, grassroots opportunities, the business structure of the game, and legacy.
“We want to make sure that the team is in a position to be successful, to compete and inspire millions of Canadians, and then there are side effects of that,” Blue said. “A long run in the World Cup will create viewership and demand for soccer going forward in all forms, so it makes a better commercial marketplace if we do perform.”
Among the plans are a revamped CanadaRed program, which allows fans to pay for a priority lottery to Canada Soccer’s allotment of eight percent of World Cup tickets to men’s national team games, and also introducing Club+, a program that grassroots teams can use to handle the boost in soccer registration post-World Cup.
Canadian fans can also register for FIFA's main ticket draw, which opens on Sept. 10.
However, while the CanadaRed lottery system will have four tiers, including a free tier, other stakeholders like The Voyageurs supporters group and Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame members will be looking to secure some of Canada’s minuscule ticket allotment.
“We would want everybody who wants to experience the World Cup to be able to experience it, and we don't like the fact that, if people are priced out, there's a negative experience,” Blue said, further saying FIFA controls ticket pricing, not Canada Soccer. “For people who are making contributions through CanadaRed, they should take comfort in the fact that that money is being directly reinvested into the sport.”
Canada’s Kit Partner Ready for World Cup This Time
When the Canadians qualified for the 2022 men’s World Cup, it came as a welcomed surprise. Yet, kit provider Nike wasn't prepared for it, and Canada went to the World Cup as the only team without a new kit.
In the lead-up to the tournament, it led to a protest from star striker Jonathan David, who covered the Nike logo after scoring. Additionally, the lack of kit and merchandise availability created a firestorm amongst fans.
That won’t be an issue in 2026, though, Blue confirmed, saying: “I don't know the cool thing to say, but [the kit] is going to be fire, or maybe lit.”
Other merchandise will also be more readily available, with retailers holding more confidence in the national teams than before. It’s all just part of the bigger picture, as Canada Soccer looks to make the World Cup and the sport’s popularity more than just a moment, but a movement for the future of the game in the country.
“Things like compelling performances as we get into these high visibility opportunities drive the fan avidity and interest,” Blue added. “That has so many trickle-down effects in things like merchandise sales, which have these follow-on effects.”