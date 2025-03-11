Predicting Canada's Concacaf Nations League 2025 Finals Roster
Canada’s men’s national team wants to make history in the Concacaf Nations League Finals in March.
Over the last five years, the nation has risen quickly in the FIFA Rankings. In 2022, it returned to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years before putting together an inspiring semifinal run at the 2024 Copa América.
Yet, a trophy remains an elusive goal. Canada hasn’t won anything since the 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup, and this March might just be their chance. Head coach Jesse Marsch leads the team into a semifinal against Mexico, hoping to clash with the USMNT or Panama in a final.
A year out from hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026, it’s a critical tournament for Canada. Combine that with the political tensions between Canada and the U.S. and Canada’s pride in sovereignty, and there’s even more pressure on the team to write a landmark moment.
With Canada Soccer set to release Marsch’s 23-man squad on Wednesday, Sports Illustrated predicts the names that might be included. SI also predicted the USMNT squad.
Goalkeepers: An MLS Trio
Player
Club
Dayne St. Clair
Minnesota United FC
Maxime Crépeau
Portland Timbers
James Pantemis
Portland Timbers
Goaltending has been an area in flux. Maxime Crépeau was the assumed No. 1 choice in goal and earned the opportunity for Canada in their run at Copa América.
Yet, he has struggled mightily with the Portland Timbers to start the MLS season, while Dayne St. Clair has improved consistently with Minnesota United.
In February, Marsch indicated that St. Clair would likely assume the starter role, and the Pickering, Ontario native has only thrived this season, allowing one goal in three matches for Minnesota.
The third keeper question looms over the group.
Tom McGill of Brighton and Hove Albion has earned calls but hasn't played regularly recently, as has starter Jonathan Sirois. Yet, James Pantemis has proven to be a better choice at times for the Portland Timbers, and Canada could follow suit for depth.
On Matchday 3 of MLS, Pantemis also became the second goalkeeper in MLS history to stop two penalties in the same match.
The Fullbacks: UEFA Champions League Stars
Player
Club
Alphonso Davies
FC Bayern Munich
Alistair Johnston
Celtic FC
Richie Laryea
Toronto FC
Canada’s fullback situation is one many countries would envy.
There aren’t many national teams that can say their two starting fullbacks were key players in a UEFA Champions League match against each other, but that’s what Canada can claim with FC Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Celtic FC’s Alistair Johnston.
After years of questioning where he fit best for Canada, Davies has a defined position at left-back in Marsch’s plans, while Johnston takes on right-back. With Davies, Canada has a captain that has been in stellar form in Europe, despite dealing with nagging injuries, while Johnston has established himself as a key piece of Celtic’s plans.
Richie Laryea of Toronto FC remains a slight question but should earn the call for the camp. The 30-year-old versatile fullback missed Toronto’s latest match against FC Cincinnati but is expected to be available for Marsch’s squad.
Center Backs: Ligue 1 Depth
Player
Club
Moïse Bombito
OGC Nice
Derek Cornelius
Olympique Marseille
Joel Waterman
CF Montréal
Kyle Hiebert
St. Louis CITY SC
Canada once struggled for depth at any position. Now, they have immense choice at center-back. OGC Nice regular Moïse Bombito is a lock to start in both matches, having played 28 games for the Ligue 1 side this season. Derek Cornelius is in the same boat—he’s played 18 times for Olympique Marseille.
Behind those two likely starters are the MLS duo of CF Montréal’s Joel Waterman, who has captained his club recently, despite a three-game losing streak to start the season, and Kyle Hiebert, who has played every minute for a St. Louis CITY SC side that has kept three straight clean sheets.
The Midfielders: Ample Options for Different Looks
Player
Club
Stephen Eustáquio
FC Porto
Jonathan Osorio
Toronto FC
Ismaël Koné
Stade de Rennes
Niko Sigur
Hajduk Split
Ali Ahmed
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Nathan Saliba
CF Montréal
In the center of the park, expect FC Porto’s Stephen Eustáquio alongside one of Toronto’s Jonathan Osorio or Rennes midfielder Ismäel Koné, while attacking wingers take on the flanks.
Since joining Rennes, Koné has enjoyed regular minutes, unlike his time at Marseille, where he appeared to have had a falling out with manager Roberto de Zerbi. While he hasn’t impacted attacking-wise for Rennes, he’s shown glimmers of the levels he hit at Watford and with Canada.
The questions here revolve around CF Montréal’s Nathan Saliba and his inclusion over Mathieu Choinière, who recently returned from injury while playing for Swiss top-division side Grasshopper.
Choinière has had slumps since leaving MLS and heading to the Swiss league, while Saliba has had a solid start to the season for Quebec’s lone MLS club. Neither would likely start, given Choinière's form and Saliba’s tenure, but Saliba could be the better option with the tournament in LA.
Another potential inclusion who didn’t make our list is Junior Hoilett. The CanMNT veteran has expressed interest in playing at FIFA World Cup 2026 and hasn’t had much time under Marsch. Still, though, he’s proving a valuable piece for Hibernian in Scotland at 34 years old.
Attackers: A Promise of Davids
Player
Club
Jonathan David
Lille
Cyle Larin
Mallorca
Promise David
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
Jacen Russell-Rowe
Columbus Crew SC
Tajon Buchanan
Villarreal CF
Jacob Shaffelburg
Nashville SC
Jayden Nelson
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Canada’s bevy of attacking talent is almost too hard to fathom.
There’s no hesitation on the top choice. Jonathan David scored his 22nd goal of the season for Lille, keeping him third in Ligue 1 goals, while also netting Champions League markers against Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool.
The setup behind him becomes versatile, though. Tajon Buchanan, now fully fit after breaking his leg at Copa América, is a regular bench option in his early days at CF Villarreal, where he is on loan from Inter Milan. He could retake his starting role in right midfield.
Nashville SC's Jacob Shaffelburg would likely usually play on the left, but he has yet to play in MLS this season and is unlikely to be a realistic option as anything more than a substitute. That could leave Ali Ahmed of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who we have included as a midfielder, to play there, leaving the option to call up more outright forwards.
Cyle Larin has been Jonathan David's primary strike partner but may not start this tournament. Promise David, who recently switched his allegiance to Canada from Nigeria, has been in stellar form in Belgium for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. He has scored 11 goals and four assists this season, eight of which have come since Christmas.
Given the timing of Promise’s announced switch, he’s likely to get a call-up and could start alongside Jonathan David in an “all-David” attack for Canada.
Behind him, though, there’s fun depth. Larin is still at Mallorca, despite his dipping form, while Columbus Crew SC's Jacen Russell-Rowe and Vancouver's Jayden Nelson have experienced stellar starts to the MLS season. Nelson likely won’t see minutes but could be included in the squad.
Canada will face Panama at LA's SoFi Stadium in the semifinal on March 20, before either playing in the Concacaf Nations League Final or third place match against the USMNT or Panama on March 23.