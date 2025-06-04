Jonathan David: Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea Target Drops Major Transfer Hint
Jonathan David has revealed that he will only join a club this summer that is capable of winning titles and has rebuffed transfer speculation concerning two Serie A teams.
The Canada international has enjoyed another sensational scoring season with Lille in France, producing 25 goals in all competitions to follow on from successive 26-goal campaigns. The striker was integral to Les Dogues finishing fifth in Ligue 1 and reaching the Champions League last 16.
But David will leave Lille this summer on a free transfer after opting against a contract extension, with almost every single member of Europe’s elite having been linked with interest in his services.
Unsurprisingly, there are certain things David expects from his next club given his extensive list of suitors, with significant ambition and the ability to win silverware high on his priority list.
“I want a club with ambition that wants to do something,” David told The Athletic. “Obviously, I would love to fight for titles, to win titles. A team that’s competitive, that has ambition, really, with a good sporting project.”
Given the impression David has made on the world’s biggest clubs over recent years, finding such an exciting destination shouldn’t be too difficult. In the Premier League, Arsenal and Chelsea have been strongly linked, while Liverpool have also been tentatively suggested in the search for a striker.
Elsewhere in Europe, Barcelona are an interested party and David would have no issues winning silverware with La Blaugrana given they managed the domestic treble in 2024–25. He’s previously revealed his love for the Catalan giants growing up.
There have been consistent links with Serie A, too. Newly-crowned Italian champions Napoli and big-hitters Juventus have both been reported as potential destinations, but the attacker was quick to deny rumours regarding an agreement with either club when quizzed by The Athletic.