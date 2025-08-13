SI

Carabao Cup Second Round Draw: Man Utd, Everton, West Ham Join Wrexham in Competition

Man Utd are playing in the Carabao Cup second round for the first time in 11 years.

Jamie Spencer

The Carabao Cup will be the first major trophy handed out in England this season.
The Carabao Cup will be the first major trophy handed out in England this season. / IMAGO/Sebastian Frej

The new Premier League season is still yet to begin, but Manchester United and the 10 other top flight clubs not involved in European competition have learned who they will be facing in the second round of the 2025–26 Carabao Cup.

United, winners of the trophy on six occasions—most recently in 2022–23, haven’t entered the League Cup at such an early stage for 11 years. The last time they did, it ended in catastrophe, when an MK Dons side containing a young Dele Alli thrashed them 4–0 on Louis van Gaal’s watch.

This season, it’s another David vs. Goliath tie in which they take the role of the latter, paired with League Two’s Grimsby Town.

The likes of Everton, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United are also now in the competition, joining 35 winners from the round one ties played this week—including Wrexham, Southampton, Bromley, Reading and Stockport County from across the EFL pyramid.

As was the case with the first round, the draw was divided into geographical sections, with the first 11 ties drawn from the south and the subsequent 12 from the north. Overall, 46 teams will play at this stage, but only 23 will advance to the third round.

2025–26 Carabao Cup Second Round Draw in Full

Fixture

Fulham vs. Bristol City

Norwich City vs. Southampton

Oxford United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Reading vs. AFC Wimbledon

Bournemouth vs. Brentford

Millwall vs. Coventry City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United

Swansea City vs. Plymouth Argyle

Bromley vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Cardiff City vs. Cheltenham Town/Exeter City

Cambridge United vs. Charlton Athletic

Tranmere Rovers/Burton Albion vs. Lincoln City

Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic vs. Stockport County

Stoke City vs. Bradford City

Burnley vs. Derby County

Sunderland vs. Huddersfield Town/Leicester City

Birmingham City/Sheffield United vs. Port Vale

Preston North End vs. Wrexham

Barnsley/Fleetwood Town vs. Rotherham United

Bolton Wanderers/Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds United

Everton vs. Mansfield Town

Grimsby Town vs. Manchester United

When are Carabao Cup Second Round Ties Played?

The second round fixtures of the Carabao Cup are scheduled for the week commencing August 25. After those matches have been played, the remaining nine Premier League sides will be drawn into the competition for round three—including Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

