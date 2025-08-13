SI

Why Man Utd Are the Only ‘Big Six’ Club in the Carabao Cup Second Round

The Red Devils have won the Carabao Cup six times, most recently lifting the trophy in 2023.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Manchester United will compete in the second round of the 2025–26 Carabao Cup.
Manchester United will compete in the second round of the 2025–26 Carabao Cup. / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Manchester United find themselves in the unfamiliar position of needing to qualify for the third round of this year’s Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils, who have won the competition on six occasions and most recently in 2023, enter the 2025–26 edition of England’s secondary cup competition in the second round for the first time in over a decade.

Ruben Amorim’s are awaiting discover of their first opponents in this season’s Carabao Cup, with the Portuguese head coach likely viewing the competition as his best route to a first piece of silverware in the Man Utd dugout.

But why are the Red Devils competing in the second round this term?

Why Are Man Utd in Carabao Cup Second Round?

Ruben Amorim
Man Utd’s underwhelming performances last season have forced them into an extra Carabao Cup fixture. / IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Man Utd will compete in the second round of the Carabao Cup this season after they missed out on European qualification last term. Premier League sides competing on the continent enter the tournament at the third round stage, but the top flight clubs who don’t feature in Europe are forced to play second round fixtures.

Man Utd’s 15th-place Premier League finish and inability to win the Europa League final last season means they are out of European competition for the first time since 2014–15, and they will learn their second round Carabao Cup opponents following the draw on Wednesday, August 13.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are all competing in the Champions League and will join the Carabao Cup at the third round, as will Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace—the former two featuring in the Europa League and the latter in the Conference League.

The Red Devils have bad memories of their last second round fixture, stumbling to one of their worst ever defeats in the EFL Cup. Louis van Gaal’s side were thumped 4–0 by MK Dons, who were competing in League One at the time.

Who Could Man Utd Play in the Second Round?

The Carabao Cup is now split into northern and southern sections in the early rounds, meaning Man Utd can only face one of the other 23 teams that make up the northern section. That includes any Premier League sides who are in the same geographical band of the draw.

Ball Number

Team (Northern Section)

1

Accrington Stanley

2

Bradford City

3

Burnley

4

Derby County

5

Doncaster Rovers

6

Everton

7

Grimsby Town

8

Leeds United

9

Lincoln City

11

Mansfield Town

12

Port Vale

13

Preston North End

14

Rotherham United

15

Stockport County

16

Stoke City

17

Sunderland

18

Wigan Athletic

19

Wrexham

20

Barnsley or Fleetwood Town

21

Birmingham City or Sheffield United

22

Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday

23

Huddersfield Town or Leicester City

24

Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion

