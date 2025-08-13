Early-Exit Wrexham Fans Hilariously Ran Back into Stadium to See Epic Comeback
Wrexham supporters that left the STōK Cae Ras before the final whistle found themselves rushing back into the stadium to witness the Red Dragons’ improbable comeback against Hull City.
The fans packing the stands on Tuesday night experienced a whirlwind of emotions. The sea of red shirts leapt to its feet when Wrexham took a 1–0 lead against Hull in Round One of the Carabao Cup.
Dejection soon followed in waves, though, as the Red Dragons conceded three unanswered goals. Trailing 3–1 heading into stoppage time, Phil Parkinson’s men neared what seemed like a certain elimination from the Carabao Cup.
Supporters headed for the exits as the clock ticked down. Then, chaos ensued. Ollie Palmer scored two goals in two minutes to bring Wrexham level in stoppage time and force a penalty shootout.
Fans already outside of the stadium heard the roar of the crowd and immediately took off running to get back inside.
The Red Dragons went on to win 5–3 on penalties, punching their tickets to the second round of the Carabao Cup. Palmer was one of the five players to bury their efforts from the spot, along with James McClean, Elliot Lee, Josh Windass and Jack Marriott.
The thrilling victory came just three days after Parkinson’s men collapsed against Southampton in their EFL Championship opener. Wrexham were winning 1–0 before conceding two stoppage time-goals to the Saints, collecting zero points from their first second tier match in 43 years.
The Red Dragons will have renewed confidence, though, after stealing a result from Hull. With ambitions of playing in the Premier League next season, the oldest club in Wales has to get its league campaign back on track as quickly as possible.
Wrexham will look to carry their winning momentum into the weekend when they face West Brom at the STōK Cae Ras on Saturday, Aug. 16. Those in the stands will likely make sure that this time, they do not make the same mistake of leaving too early again.