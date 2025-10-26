Neymar: Lionel Messi Reunion One of ‘Two Feasible Scenarios’ Before World Cup
The prospect of a blockbuster reunion between Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami is thought to be a “feasible scenario” in 2026, although the Brazilian could reportedly remain at Santos as his transfer options dwindle ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Neymar finds himself at a crossroads this winter. The 33-year-old will be out of contract at the end of December with just six months to win his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil roster. Yet, if the Italian coach’s claims that his squad in March will effectively be the World Cup group, the clock is ticking even faster.
Since leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Al Hilal in the summer of 2023—the same window that saw Messi move to Miami—the fleet-footed forward has made just 21 competitive starts. For comparison, Messi has racked up 73 starts and as many goals for the Herons over the same period.
The proliferation of muscle injuries which have plagued Neymar in the aftermath of his ACL tear has formed a cloud of caution over the head of any prospective suitor. After spurious claims of interest from the Serie A duo of Inter Milan and Napoli, SPORT claim that there is no chance of the former Barcelona star returning to any European club.
Inter Miami “would love” to snap up Neymar, the report claims, while another six-month contract extension at Santos is billed as another option.
Ancelotti is not entirely opposed to calling up players from Brazil’s top flight—Corinthians’ Hugo Souza and Cruzeiro center back Fabricio Bruno both started the most recent international fixture against Japan. Yet, Neymar’s fitness, rather than his club, appears to be the most important factor for Brazil’s coach.
“Neymar can play at his highest level in this team without any problems,” Ancelotti shrugged earlier this month. “When he is in good physical condition, he has the quality to play not only in Brazil but in any team in the world because of his talent.”
Can Inter Miami Afford Neymar?
Few franchises have been able to bend MLS’s spending regulations to their will quite like Inter Miami. The balancing act of Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez in the same roster seemed precarious enough before Rodrigo De Paul joined the ex-La Liga enclave on South Beach over the summer.
Thanks to what one bitter onlooker described as “legal gymnastics,” the club co-owned by David Beckham managed to get De Paul on the books. However, once his loan from Atlético Madrid becomes permanent in January, he will likely have to be one of the club’s Designated Players (DP).
Each club has three DP slots where players can effectively earn well above MLS’s normal salary limit. Messi will continue to fill one of these spots until 2028 after his new contract but the impending retirement of Busquets and Alba ensures that De Paul could be registered alongside Neymar.