‘No Favorites’—Carlo Ancelotti Sends Firm Warning to Rodrygo After Brazil Snub
Carlo Ancelotti made it clear Rodrygo must earn his place in the Brazil national team amid his struggles at Real Madrid.
Ancelotti turned heads when he omitted Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, Éder Militão and Neymar from his Brazil squad for the September international break. Instead, the new boss entrusted a rather unproven group of players, including 18-year-old Estêvão, to get past Chile and Bolivia.
Although Ancelotti previously said he was giving the four players some much-needed time to rest, he has now taken a much stronger stance that puts Rodrygo, in particular, under fire.
“Obviously, memory counts. I know Rodrygo very well and I’m sure he can help the team,” Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference for Brazil’s clash with Bolivia. “We’re evaluating around 70 players—physically, technically, and tactically—to put together the most competitive squad possible for the World Cup.
“There are no favorites. Ultimately, the pitch will decide who goes to the World Cup,” Ancelotti finished.
Rodrygo fell out of favor with Ancelotti in the Italian’s final months in charge of Real Madrid. Amid a goal drought and a decline in form, the winger was benched in the final El Clásico of the 2024–25 season and then did not play another match under Ancelotti.
Even once the legendary manager took over the Seleção, he still overlooked Rodrygo during both the June and the September international windows. The 24-year-old has yet to make an appearance for his country since Ancelotti’s appointment.
The current reality is a far cry from the days when Rodrygo helped Ancelotti and Real Madrid win two Champions League titles. Yet their past together does not guarantee Rodrygo’s future with Brazil, especially if he cannot return to his previous form.
The forward has to re-prove himself to Ancelotti, just like he has to prove himself to Xabi Alonso. After only finding the back of the net 14 times in 51 appearances last season, Rodrygo has seemingly lost the faith of both managers.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just nine months away, the pressure is on the Brazil international to work his way back into the good graces of Ancelotti if he wants to regain his starting spot in the Seleção’s lineup.