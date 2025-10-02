‘I Want Him Here’—Carlo Ancelotti Reflects on Rodrygo’s Real Madrid ‘Problems’, Brazil Future
Carlo Ancelotti said it doesn’t matter to him that Rodrygo “isn’t playing much” for Real Madrid, because he still wants the forward on his Brazil roster regardless.
Rodrygo has started just twice across all competitions so far this season, with his only La Liga start of the campaign coming in August—it’s been just 59 domestic minutes since then for the Brazilian.
This week’s long Champions League trip to eastern Kazakhstan to play Kairat Almaty was more of the same, stuck behind Franco Mastantuono in the right-wing depth chart and only given 20 minutes.
But even with a frustrating club situation, it isn’t affecting his international prospects. Ancelotti, the manager under whom Rodrygo had his best ever season in 2023–24, continues to select him.
“[Rodrygo] isn’t playing much, but every time he plays he does well,” Ancelotti told reporters after naming Brazil’s new roster for matches against South Korea and Japan this month.
“He’s in good physical condition and is very motivated to be here.
“He’s a very important player for the national team, he has very important technical characteristics, he can play in all positions. So, I believe he can add a lot to the team.
“Everyone knows Rodrygo. He had some problems [at Real Madrid], but he managed to overcome them. His physical condition is very good, and I want him here with us.”
Rodrygo: ‘I’m Still at Home’ in Madrid
Rodrygo was heavily linked with a transfer throughout the summer window. Bayern Munich were recently reported to have made a “quiet” approach via intermediaries, while Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were all linked from the Premier League.
The player revealed last month that the speculation and rumors would see him joke with his family each week about which new club he was supposed to be joining.
Ultimately, the 24-year-old never wanted to leave and Los Blancos were never fully sold on it either.
“I’m used to it; every year they say I’m leaving. During the transfer window, every week I was on a different team. I even joked with my parents and friends, ‘Look, today I’m on this one, tomorrow I’m on that one’. Every week I was on a different team, but, as I said, I was very calm mentally and it didn’t affect me at all,” he insisted after Madrid beat Marseille in the Champions League.
“I continued enjoying my vacation, training because I knew this was where I would continue. Well, in the end, I’m still at home, in the place I always dreamed of being. I’ll continue giving my all every day I wear this shirt. I train and dedicate myself every day, waiting for opportunities.”