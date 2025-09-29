Real Madrid Rejected Summer Rodrygo Approach From ‘Secret’ Suitor
Rodrygo was the protagonist of plenty of transfer speculation during the summer window and Bayern Munich were reportedly among those to reach out to discuss a move for the Brazilian winger.
Ultimately, the speculation never led to anything and Rodrygo’s was the transfer that never happened, staying at Real Madrid to help the club in their hopes of major silverware during Xabi Alonso’s debut season at the helm.
A number of Premier League juggernauts were viewed as likely landing spots for Rodrygo had he left Spain’s capital. However, German giants Bayern Munich also made contact with Los Blancos to enquire about a potential deal for the winger, according to MARCA.
Bayern Munich quietly opened talks with Real Madrid through agents and intermediaries to analyze if a move for the Brazilian was possible, open to swooping in while media speculation prioritized other clubs. Even potential transfer fees were discussed according to the report, but Los Blancos were never fully sold on the idea of moving on from Rodrygo.
Rodrygo himself never made his desire to leave Real Madrid public. Indeed, it was quite the opposite as the report suggests he was keen on staying with the only club he’s ever played for since moving to Europe.
Los Blancos are itching for Rodrygo to return to his best form after a disappointing 2024–25 term. Alonso himself has spoken about the Brazilian’s situation, stating that the team will need him just as much as every other player in the squad.
After failing to feature in Madrid’s season opener against Osasuna, Rodrygo has played in all six matches since. But the 24-year-old has only two starts and has played less than 200 minutes overall this term. If his role isn’t enhanced in the coming months, transfer speculation will surely pick up again.
For now, though, Rodrygo will look to return to the level that saw him play a crucial role in Real Madrid’s two latest Champions League titles. If he’s able to do so, there are few wingers in the sport that can match his quality.