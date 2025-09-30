Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Kairat: Kylian Mbappe Bags Hat Trick in 5–0 Victory
Real Madrid made it two wins in two Champions League matches under Xabi Alonso, dispatching Karait 5–0 in their first-ever match at Ortalyq Stadion.
The 15-time European champions made the 4,000-mile journey from the Spanish capital to Almaty, Kazakhstan less than 24 hours after suffering an embarassing 5–2 defeat to Atlético Madrid. Alonso’s men had to quickly shift their focus from the lopsided Madrid derby to the Champions League.
As the heavy favorites against Karait, Real Madrid were expected to come out and dominate the Kazakhstan Premier League club. Except the Spanish giants looked more lethargic than anything in the early stages of the match, allowing the hosts to create a few half-decent goalscoring chances that forced Thibaut Courtois and Los Blancos’ defense into action.
Real Madrid eventually grew into the game and found their breakthrough through Franco Mastantuono. The Argentine charged toward goal with a blistering run down the right flank, prompting Sherkhan Kalmurza to leave his line and challenge the winger for the ball. The 18-year-old goalkeeper completely wiped out Mastantuono, though, forcing the referee to point to the spot.
Mbappé made no mistakes from 12 yards out and buried his 11th goal of the season to put his side up 1–0 in the 25th minute. The penalty was the only goal Real Madrid managed before heading down the tunnel.
Los Blancos’ lackluster first half was soon forgotten just before the hour-mark. Courtois sent a hopeful long ball the way of Mbappé on the counter attack, catching Karait’s defense on the backfoot. The Frenchman used his pace to drive into the box and chip the keeper to bag his second of the night.
It felt like only a matter of time before Mbappé claimed his first hat trick of the season. The 26-year-old did so in style, rifling a right-footed missile into the back of the net in the 73rd minute.
Then, it was Eduardo Camavinga’s turn to get on the scoresheet, becoming just the second Real Madrid player to score in the Champions League this season. His goal, along with Mbappé's third, was created by Rodrygo, who put in a dazzling cameo in the final stages of the match.
The Spanish giants comfortably wrapped up the game, with Brahim Díaz even bagging a goal in stoppage time. Real Madrid secured three points to remain perfect in Europe under Alonso.
Check out Real Madrid’s player ratings from the match below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Kairat (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
8.6
RB: Raúl Asencio
7.1
CB: Dean Huijsen
8.7
CB: David Alaba
7.3
LB: Fran García
7.5
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.4
DM: Dani Ceballos
7.8
RW: Franco Mastantuono
7.3
AM: Arda Güler
8.3
LW: Vinícius Júnior
6.6
ST: Kylian Mbappé
9.7
SUB: Rodrygo (70’ for Vinícius Júnior)
7.7
SUB: Brahim Díaz (70’ for Mastantuono)
7.3
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (80’ for Tchouaméni)
7.6
SUB: Jude Bellingham (80’ for Güler)
6.5
SUB: Gonzalo García (81’ for Mbappé)
N/A
Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Javi Navarro (GK), Álvaro Carreras, David Jiménez, Fede Valverde, Endrick.
Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé
Kairat (4-4-2): Sherkhan Kalmurza; Yerkin Tapalov, Aleksandr Martynovich, Egor Sorokin, Luís Mata; Aleksandr Mrynskiy, Damir Kasabulat, Ofri Arad, Valeriy Gromyko; Jorginho, Dastan Satpaev.
Subs: Olzhas Baybek, Edmilson Filho, Jug Stanojev, Giorgi Zaria, Ricardinho.