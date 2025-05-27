Carlo Ancelotti Explains Surprise Neymar, Rodrygo Omission from First Brazil Squad
Carlo Ancelotti explained that he was only selecting players in “good shape” for his first Brazil men’s squad after leaving out national team captain Neymar Jr. and his former Real Madrid favorite Rodrygo.
A little over 48 hours after Ancelotti addressed Madrid fans one last time at the Santiago Bernabéu, the winningest manager in Los Blancos‘ history started a new chapter in his career as the new leader of the most successful nation in FIFA World Cup history.
The Brazil national team held Ancelotti’s introductory press conference on Monday, where they welcomed the man that will lead the Seleçao in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a man that couldn’t hide his excitement about his new endeavor.
“I have a big job ahead of me,” Ancelotti beamed. “I’m delighted, the challenge is great. I’ve always had a special connection with this team. We’re going to work to make Brazil champions again. I’m honoured and proud to lead the best team in the world.”
Ancelotti got right to work and announced the first squad-list of his tenure. The 25-man roster will represent Brazil in its upcoming Conmebol FIFA World Cup qualifier matches vs. Ecuador and Paraguay. Brazil needs victories to climb up the standings where it currently sits fourth and to erase the memory of the embarrassing defeat to bitter rivals Argentina in its most recent game.
Players like Rodrygo and Neymar Jr. are notable absentees from Ancelotti’s list, but the Italian cited respective injuries as the reason for their omission, explaining he’s calling up players that are doing well currently. “Neymar had an injury recently,” the Italian outlined. “Everyone knows that Neymar is a very important player, he always has been and always will be.”
Antony and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro are two notable names returning to wear Brazil’s colors in the upcoming matches. “In my opinion, he is a great player,” Ancelotti said of Casemiro. “I was lucky to be with him, I think the national team needs this type of player who has charisma, personality, talent. Brazil has always had a lot of talent.
“In modern soccer, you have to add attitude, commitment, sacrifice, and Casemiro has that. And many of those who have been called up have that.”
Two young future Chelsea players, Andrey Santos and Estêvão Willian, are also included on the list.
So begins a new era for the Brazil national team with Ancelotti at the helm. After years of unconvincing results, the expectation is for Ancelotti to return Brazil to prominence and to challenge for the country's sixth World Cup title in a year's time.
Carlo Ancelotti First Brazil NT Squad: Full List
Goalkeepers
- Alisson—Liverpool
- Bento—Al-Nassr
- Hugo Souza—Corinthians
Defenders
- Alex Sandro—Flamengo
- Alexsandro Ribeiro—Lille
- Beraldo—PSG
- Marquinhos—PSG
- Danilo—Flamengo
- Léo Ortiz—Flamengo
- Carlos Augusto—Inter Milan
- Vanderson—Monaco
- Wesley—Flamengo
Midfielders
- Andreas Pereira—Fulham
- Andrey Santos—Strasbourg
- Bruno Guimarães—Newcastle United
- Casemiro—Manchester United
- Éderson—Atalanta
- Gerson—Flamengo
Forwards
- Antony—Real Betis
- Estêvão Willian—Palmeiras
- Gabriel Martinelli—Arsenal
- Matheus Cunha—Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Raphinha—Barcelona
- Vinícius Júnior—Real Madrid
- Richarlison—Tottenham Hotspur