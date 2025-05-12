Every Trophy Carlo Ancelotti Won at Real Madrid
As Carlo Ancelotti prepares to say goodbye to Real Madrid, the manager is leaving behind a full trophy cabinet and a historic legacy at the biggest club in the world.
After a disappointing season, Ancelotti is set to leave Real Madrid and become the next manager of the Brazil national team. The Italian boss has one year left on his contract at Real Madrid, but the club is seeking a change in leadership due to Los Blancos' trophyless 2025.
All signs point to Xabi Alonso replacing Ancelotti, especially now that the Spaniard announced his impending departure from Bayer Leverkusen. The pressure will be on Alonso to deliver the silverware Ancelotti brought home to Madrid in his two stints in charge. After all, no manager in the history of the club has won more trophies than Ancelotti.
Here's every trophy Ancelotti won at Real Madrid.
Between his two stints in charge of Real Madrid, Ancelotti won 15 trophies, the most in club history. After lifting just four trophies in his initial reign from 2013 to 2015, the legendary manager came back to Madrid in 2021 and won 11 more before his exit at the end of this season.
Check out Ancelotti's impressive list of silverware with Los Blancos below.
Trophy
Number of Titles
Years
Champions League
3
2013–14, 2021–22, 2023–2024
La Liga
2
2021–22, 2023–24
Copa del Rey
2
2013–14, 2022–23
Spanish Super Cup
2
2021–22, 2023–24
UEFA Super Cup
3
2014–15, 2022–23, 2024–25
FIFA Club World Cup
2
2014–15, 2022–23
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
1
2024–25
Of course, Ancelotti will be remembered for the three Champions League titles he brought to Real Madrid. The Italian manager led Los Blancos to La Décima in Lisbon against Atlético Madrid and then guided Real Madrid to their 14th and 15th Champions League titles against Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.
Ancelotti also brought the Spanish crown back to Madrid in the club's 2021–22 and 2023–24 campaigns. Real Madrid had a double-digit gap to second-place Barcelona in both La Liga-winning seasons.
Spain's last (and oldest) major trophy has often alluded Real Madrid over the years. In fact, the last two Copa del Rey titles Los Blancos lifted came under Ancelotti with a decade between the wins; Real Madrid defeated Barcelona to win the 2013–14 Copa del Rey and then defeated Osasuna to win the 2022–23 Copa del Rey.
Ancelotti also led Real Madrid to three UEFA Super Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups and one FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The latter is the last trophy Ancelotti added to Los Blancos' overflowing trophy cabinet before his exit.