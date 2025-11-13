Carlo Ancelotti Delivers Sweeping Verdict on Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid Reign
Carlo Ancelotti believes Xabi Alonso will be “successful without any problem” at Real Madrid despite recent criticism hurled the way of the Spanish boss.
Alonso took over the biggest club in the world this summer after Ancelotti, who is the winningest manager in Real Madrid history, bid farewell to the Spanish capital at the end of last season.
The former Bayer Leverkusen manager got off a near-perfect start in 2025–26, leading Los Blancos to 13 wins in 14 matches across all competitions. Yet two back-to-back blunders ahead of the November international break have put Alonso under pressure, a feeling Ancelotti knows all too well.
“[Real Madrid have] won almost every match, but unfortunately, in football, you can’t always win. Sometimes you have to draw. One thing I learned at Real Madrid is that a draw here is the prelude to a crisis,” Ancelotti told AS.
“We already know that the best evaluation of a coach is results, and so far, the results have been spectacular. Sole leaders in La Liga and among the top eight in the Champions League. What more can we ask of Xabi?” the 66-year-old said.
Indeed, Real Madrid sit top of La Liga with 31 points through 12 matches, but a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano last weekend dwindled their gap ahead of Barcelona to just three points. In the Champions League, Alonso’s men are in seventh place after falling 1–0 to Liverpool at Anfield.
Ancelotti: Alonso Will Be ‘Successful’ at Real Madrid
When asked if his successor will thrive at Real Madrid, Ancelotti did not hesitate to respond: “Obviously, yes. I see a solid team, especially at the back, and very effective in attack. Mbappé is doing very well, and Bellingham is back.
“I think Xabi can be successful without any problem.”
Nearly a decade ago, Ancelotti managed Alonso at Real Madrid and then Bayern Munich, where he said he “absolutely” saw signs that the midfielder would be a manager in the future.
“[Alonso was] a footballer who had great vision of the game. I was convinced he could do very well… and he is doing very well,” the Italian manager said.
Despite the backing of Ancelotti, Alonso still has to continue proving himself on the touchline as Los Blancos aim to bounce back from a poor 2024–25 campaign without winning a major trophy.