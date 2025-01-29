Champions League 2024/25 Final League Phase Table and Knockout Stage Seedings
The Champions League league phase wrapped up Wednesday, Jan. 29 as fans enjoyed 18 games kicking off simultaneously across Europe.
The field of knockout stage teams was confirmed with 24 teams moving on to the next phase of competition. Of those 24, eight teams secured direct berths to the round of 16 while the remaining 16 teams will play a two-legged playoff to advance. The remaining 12 teams were eliminated from the competition bringing an end to their European campaigns.
Check out the final league phase table below.
Champions League 2024/25 Final League Phase Table
Place
Team
Points
Status
1st
Liverpool
21
Round of 16
2nd
Barcelona
19
Round of 16
3rd
Arsenal
19
Round of 16
4th
Inter Milan
19
Round of 16
5th
Atletico Madrid
18
Round of 16
6th
Leverkusen
16
Round of 16
7th
Lille
16
Round of 16
8th
Aston Villa
16
Round of 16
9th
Atalanta
15
Knockout Play-Off
10th
Dortmund
15
Knockout Play-Off
11th
Real Madrid
15
Knockout Play-Off
12th
Bayern Munich
15
Knockout Play-Off
13th
AC Milan
15
Knockout Play-Off
14th
PSV
14
Knockout Play-Off
15th
PSG
13
Knockout Play-Off
16th
Benfica
13
Knockout Play-Off
17th
Monaco
13
Knockout Play-Off
18th
Brest
13
Knockout Play-Off
19th
Feyenoord
13
Knockout Play-Off
20th
Juventus
12
Knockout Play-Off
21st
Celtic
12
Knockout Play-Off
22nd
Manchester City
11
Knockout Play-Off
23rd
Sporting CP
11
Knockout Play-Off
24th
Club Brugge
11
Knockout Play-Off
25th
Dinamo Zagreb
11
Eliminated
26th
VfB Stuttgart
10
Eliminated
27th
Shakhtar Donetsk
7
Eliminated
28th
Bologna
6
Eliminated
29th
Crvena zvezda
6
Eliminated
30th
SK Sturm Graz
6
Eliminated
31st
Sparta Praha
4
Eliminated
32nd
RB Leipzig
3
Eliminated
33rd
Girona
3
Eliminated
34th
RB Salzburg
0
Eliminated
35th
Slovan Bratislava
0
Eliminated
36th
Young Boys
0
Eliminated
Champions League 2024/25 Knockout Draw Seeding
Round of 16
- 1-2: Liverpool and Barcelona
- 3-4: Arsenal and Inter
- 5-6: Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid
- 7-8: Lille and Aston Villa
Seeded Knockout Play-Off Teams
- 9-10: Atalanta and Dortmund
- 11-12: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich
- 13-14: AC Milan and PSV
- 15-16: PSG and Benfica
Unseeded Knockout Play-Off Teams
- 17-18: Monaco and Brest
- 19-20: Feyenoord and Juventus
- 21-22: Celtic and Man City
- 23-24: Sporting and Club Brugge
Champions League 2024/25 Knockout Stage Bracket
Check out the knockout stage bracket format here.
When is the Champions League 2024/25 Knockout Play-Off Draw?
The knockout play-off draw will take place Friday, Jan. 31 at 6 a.m. ET.