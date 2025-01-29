SI

Champions League 2024/25 Final League Phase Table and Knockout Stage Seedings

The Champions League league phase table is complete with 24 teams advancing and 12 teams eliminated.

The 2024/25 Champions League bracket format.
The 2024/25 Champions League bracket format. / UEFA

The Champions League league phase wrapped up Wednesday, Jan. 29 as fans enjoyed 18 games kicking off simultaneously across Europe.

The field of knockout stage teams was confirmed with 24 teams moving on to the next phase of competition. Of those 24, eight teams secured direct berths to the round of 16 while the remaining 16 teams will play a two-legged playoff to advance. The remaining 12 teams were eliminated from the competition bringing an end to their European campaigns.

Check out the final league phase table below.

Champions League 2024/25 Final League Phase Table

Place

Team

Points

Status

1st

Liverpool

21

Round of 16

2nd

Barcelona

19

Round of 16

3rd

Arsenal

19

Round of 16

4th

Inter Milan

19

Round of 16

5th

Atletico Madrid

18

Round of 16

6th

Leverkusen

16

Round of 16

7th

Lille

16

Round of 16

8th

Aston Villa

16

Round of 16

9th

Atalanta

15

Knockout Play-Off

10th

Dortmund

15

Knockout Play-Off

11th

Real Madrid

15

Knockout Play-Off

12th

Bayern Munich

15

Knockout Play-Off

13th

AC Milan

15

Knockout Play-Off

14th

PSV

14

Knockout Play-Off

15th

PSG

13

Knockout Play-Off

16th

Benfica

13

Knockout Play-Off

17th

Monaco

13

Knockout Play-Off

18th

Brest

13

Knockout Play-Off

19th

Feyenoord

13

Knockout Play-Off

20th

Juventus

12

Knockout Play-Off

21st

Celtic

12

Knockout Play-Off

22nd

Manchester City

11

Knockout Play-Off

23rd

Sporting CP

11

Knockout Play-Off

24th

Club Brugge

11

Knockout Play-Off

25th

Dinamo Zagreb

11

Eliminated

26th

VfB Stuttgart

10

Eliminated

27th

Shakhtar Donetsk

7

Eliminated

28th

Bologna

6

Eliminated

29th

Crvena zvezda

6

Eliminated

30th

SK Sturm Graz

6

Eliminated

31st

Sparta Praha

4

Eliminated

32nd

RB Leipzig

3

Eliminated

33rd

Girona

3

Eliminated

34th

RB Salzburg

0

Eliminated

35th

Slovan Bratislava

0

Eliminated

36th

Young Boys

0

Eliminated

Champions League 2024/25 Knockout Draw Seeding

Round of 16

  • 1-2: Liverpool and Barcelona
  • 3-4: Arsenal and Inter
  • 5-6: Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid
  • 7-8: Lille and Aston Villa

Seeded Knockout Play-Off Teams

  • 9-10: Atalanta and Dortmund
  • 11-12: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich
  • 13-14: AC Milan and PSV
  • 15-16: PSG and Benfica

Unseeded Knockout Play-Off Teams

  • 17-18: Monaco and Brest
  • 19-20: Feyenoord and Juventus
  • 21-22: Celtic and Man City
  • 23-24: Sporting and Club Brugge

Champions League 2024/25 Knockout Stage Bracket

Check out the knockout stage bracket format here.

When is the Champions League 2024/25 Knockout Play-Off Draw?

The knockout play-off draw will take place Friday, Jan. 31 at 6 a.m. ET.

