Champions League Contenders Hint at Interest in Signing Marc Guehi
Bayern Munich director of sports Max Eberl has suggested the club are exploring a move for Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guéhi.
After seeing a Deadline Day switch to Liverpool break down, Guéhi has emerged as one of the most in-demand players around. The Reds are expected to reignite their interest when his contract expires next summer, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the sides tipped to make rival offers to the England international.
Bayern appear to have made the first move in pursuit of Guéhi after reports revealed Eberl had spoken with the defender’s agent in Munich.
Eberl was asked about this meeting during a recent interview with DAZN. While he did not name Guéhi directly, he did confess he is searching for a new centre back.
“It’s absolutely clear that we as Bayern Munich are exploring the market,” he explained.
“Our clear goal is to extend [Dayot Upamecano]’s contract. That’s our ultimate goal. If that doesn’t work out, we have to be prepared. We would be foolish not to. That’s the reason.
“I’ve not confirmed anything, but we are active in the market.”
Like Guéhi, Dayot Upamecano is in the final year of his own contract and could end up being part of a significant list of potential moves next summer. Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the Frenchman’s admirers.
While Bayern are prioritising a new contract for Upamecano, they could still find themselves needing a new defender if longstanding reports of a possible exit for Kim Min-jae come to fruition, which explains the ongoing interest in Guéhi.
Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is also a key player in this transfer saga. The France international, a former teammate of Upamecano’s with RB Leipzig, is nearing the end of his own contract and is, predictably, a target for many of the same sides chasing both Guéhi and Upamecano.