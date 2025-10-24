Liverpool, Real Madrid Left Sweating As Marc Guehi Holds Rival Transfer Talks—Report
The agent of Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guéhi is reported to have held talks with Bayern Munich over a free transfer next summer.
After seeing a Deadline Day transfer to Liverpool collapse, Guéhi is set to depart Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season and a number of Europe’s top clubs are chasing what would be a bargain deal next year.
Liverpool are known to retain their interest but are at a disadvantage compared to overseas suitors like Real Madrid and Barcelona, given both clubs can formally speak with Guéhi as early as January, but Bayern appear to be getting a head start.
Florian Plettenberg notes the German giants recently hosted Guéhi’s agent, Gordon Stipic-Wipfler, in Munich. Talks were held with director of sport Max Eberl to discuss what it would take to win the race for Guéhi’s signature.
Bayern are seen as serious contenders for Guéhi alongside Liverpool and Real Madrid, with the England international identified as a top target if they find themselves needing to sign a new defender.
Guéhi to Join Centre Back Merry-Go-Round Next Summer
Guéhi is expected to take his time when it comes to deciding his future, well aware of the fact he has a long list of suitors and is in an incredibly strong negotiating position as he approaches the final six months of his contract with Palace.
Liverpool and other Premier League suitors—Manchester City and Manchester United have both been linked—must wait until next summer before being able to speak formally with Guéhi, but overseas clubs can commence their pursuits when the winter window opens.
There are expected to be plenty of centre backs on the move next summer. For Guéhi, a possible move to Bayern could hinge on the future of Dayot Upamecano, who is also on an expiring contract and is a target for many of the same teams chasing Guéhi’s signature.
Similarly, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is nearing the final six months of his own contract, with Real Madrid known to be keen on the Frenchman. Recent reports have, however, claimed Guéhi is now seen as the top target at the Santiago Bernabéu.