Chelsea Academy Star Spotted at Strasbourg Training, ‘Talks’ Over Permanent Sale
Chelsea could soon make use of sister club Strasbourg as a development ground for teenage left-back Ishé Samuels-Smith, who is reported to be in talks over a permanent move to France.
Samuels-Smith joined Chelsea’s academy from Everton in the summer of 2023, costing the Blues around £4 million ($5.4 million).
The 19-year-old has played regularly in Premier League 2 since that move and has regularly impressed. He is yet to make a first-team appearance for Chelsea, although was on the bench a handful of times across the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons.
Samuels-Smith, who celebrated his birthday last month, is at the stage of his career where exposure to senior football is key. But his best bet for consistent game time is likely to be away from Chelsea, which is where Strasbourg come in.
L’Équipe writes that Samuels-Smith was an observer at Strasbourg training on Wednesday, with Chelsea weighing up a £5 million ($6.8 million) permanent sale to the French side. Talks are also taking place with the player’s representatives.
His current contract with Chelsea, signed as recently as April, runs until June 2031.
The BlueCo ownership group acquired close to 100% of Strasbourg in the summer of 2023 following a €75 million (£64.7 million, $87.8 million) investment.
The strategic and sporting collaboration between the clubs is already evident, with 19-year-old centre-back Mamadou Sarr recently joining Chelsea after a season at Strasbourg. The Blues also sent goalkeeper Ðorđe Petrović on loan to the Ligue 1 side last summer and could now cash in after his performances in France have created a market to sell.
Goalkeeper Mike Penders and midfielders Mathis Amougou and Kendry Páez have all been tipped to join Strasbourg on loan this summer. Rules forbid Chelsea from sending more than three players on loan to another side.
Ângelo was similarly there in 2023–24, before being sold to Al Nassr for a profit last summer.