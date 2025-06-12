Chelsea Rocked by Goalkeeper’s Surprise Club World Cup ‘Request’
Djordje Petrović asked to be left out of Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup squad to allow him to focus on organising his future, a report has revealed.
The goalkeeper was one of several high-profile absentees for the Blues, with the likes of Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and João Félix among the other returning loanees who were left at home when Chelsea announced their Club World Cup squad on Wednesday.
It came as a surprise to many following Petrović’s impressive loan spell with BlueCo-owned Strasbourg last season, with an expectation that the Serbia international would travel alongside Robert Sánchez, Filip Jörgensen and Mike Penders. Instead, USMNT stopper Gabriel Slonina has made the journey to the United States.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
According to The Telegraph, Petrović was the driving force behind the decision after asking the club to be omitted from the travelling party. The 25-year-old is desperate to be a first-choice goalkeeper and with Chelsea unable to guarantee him a starting berth at Stamford Bridge, he’s now expected to leave the club.
The relationship between Petrović and Chelsea is said to “remain good” and the club “understand his position”. Strasbourg are interested in signing him permanently, while Premier League sides are also keen.
Chelsea will now attempt to manufacture a transfer for the goalkeeper, who will team up with the Blues in pre-season in July should he fail to finalise an exit that would guarantee him first-team football.
The Blues were set to take Petrović to the United States before the player’s request despite the fact that they were also attempting to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan. However, a transfer for the French stopper before the Club World Cup didn’t materialise due to the Italian side’s asking price.
Whether Chelsea will reignite their interest in Maignan remains to be seen but they will need to make room for any incoming goalkeepers given they already boast Sánchez, Jörgensen and highly rated 19-year-old Penders.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article