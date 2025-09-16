Chelsea Take Advantage of New Champions League Rule
Chelsea have gratefully exploited UEFA’s new directive when it comes to long-term injuries to include Facundo Buonanotte in their Champions League squad for the upcoming league phase.
Buonanotte, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan on Deadline Day, was surprisingly omitted from the initial list of 23 provided by Enzo Maresca. Then Dário Essugo got injured.
The summer recruit from Sporting CP had been named in the Champions League squad, yet once it became apparent that he would be sidelined with a thigh injury for at least three months Chelsea had another option available to them.
Ahead of the second season of this expanded Champions League format, UEFA approved an amendment which would allow the temporary replacement of one outfield player “with long-term injury or illness” during the league phase of the competition.
“The reasoning for the adaptation is to ensure that squad lists are not unfairly reduced and players are safeguarded from additional workload pressure,” UEFA reasoned.
Buonanotte is much more of an attacking option than Essugo, whose absence could be keenly felt should other players pull up with a knock. Moisés Caicedo is an ever-present at the base of midfield yet the only other defensively-minded central option for Maresca is Andrey Santos.
Natural right back Reece James has also been tasked with wandering into midfield by his Italian manager. Midfielder Roméo Lavia is eligible to play in the competition after being named on the club’s ‘List B’ but injuries have repeatedly dogged the Belgium international.
Chelsea’s Updated Champions League Squad for 2025–26 League Phase
Goalkeepers: Robert Sánchez, Filip Jørgensen
Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoît Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Jorell Hato, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana
Midfielders: Enzo Fernández, Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens, Andrey Santos, Moisés Caicedo, Facundo Buonanotte
Forwards: Pedro Neto, Liam Delap, João Pedro, Marc Guiu, Estêvão, Alejandro Garnacho