‘Great Opportunity’—Facundo Buonanotte’s Message After Chelsea Move Sealed
Facundo Buonanotte has completed his loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea.
The Blues wanted an attacking midfielder to offer cover for talisman Cole Palmer and had been expected to sign Xavi Simons, only to decline a move for the Dutchman and free up his switch to Tottenham Hotspur.
Fermín López was also considered but the Barcelona midfielder maintained his determination to remain in Catalonia this summer, with Chelsea instead pursuing a low-risk loan for Buonanotte.
The 20-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan alongside Liam Delap at Ipswich Town, has now completed a temporary switch to Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the 2025–26 season.
“I’m very happy to join Chelsea,” Buonanotte told club media. “It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m just looking to add as much to the squad as possible, help the team and help the staff.”
Chelsea are not believed to have agreed a permanent transfer clause in their latest negotiation with Brighton.
Buonanotte becomes the final addition in what has been a lively transfer window for Chelsea. The Blues have already recruited João Pedro and Delap to bolster up front, with Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho and Estêvão arriving as wide options.
Central midfielder Dário Essugo completed a pre-agreed switch from Sporting CP and Jorrel Hato joined from Ajax as cover at both centre back and left back.
BlueCo, Chelsea’s ownership group, have regularly recruited from Brighton over the years and that has not changed this summer. Pedro completed a £60 million ($81 million) move to London early in the window, while sister side Strasbourg have negotiated a complex deal for another attacking midfielder, Julio Enciso.
Enciso has joined Strasbourg permanently but reports claim the deal involves a future transfer to Chelsea as soon as next summer.