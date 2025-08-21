Chelsea ‘Agree’ 2026 Signing of Brighton Star in Unusual Deal
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Julio Enciso has reportedly agreed a move to Strasbourg which will see him end up joining Chelsea next summer.
Enciso, 21, struggled for minutes last season following the arrival of new manager Fabian Hürzeler and spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Ipswich Town, scoring twice and adding three assists alongside new Chelsea striker Liam Delap before returning to Brighton with just one year remaining on his contract.
As first revealed by The Athletic, the BlueCo group that owns both Chelsea and Strasbourg has agreed a deal worth €20 million (£17.3 million, $23.3 million) to bring Enciso into their network, although the specific details of his move are yet to be revealed.
The initial report claims Enciso’s immediate future lies with Strasbourg but he is viewed as a “long-term” signing for Chelsea, but BBC Sport and other sources state a plan is in place for him to switch to Chelsea after just 12 months in France.
Chelsea do not have any available loan spaces to send players to Strasbourg this season, having already sent Mamadou Sarr, Kendry Páez and Mike Penders to grow under Liam Rosenior.
Strasbourg have also signed both Ishé Samuels-Smith and Mathis Amougou from Chelsea and are thought to be exploring a move for young defender Genesis Antwi, who would also join permanently if a deal can be agreed between all parties. BlueCo would, of course, retain long-term control over his future.
A pre-agreed move to Chelsea would be highly unconventional but appears to be a technique used by BlueCo officials to help convince players to join Strasbourg. Both Romano and L’Équipe have reported on a similar agreement with striker Emanuel Emegha, who is said to have been offered the chance to join Chelsea in 2026, likely alongside Enciso.
A section of Strasbourg fans have vocally protested against their role in BlueCo’s multi-club model, fearing they are simply being used as a vehicle to help Chelsea grow, and this agreement for Enciso is unlikely to quell discontent inside Stade de la Meinau.