Report: Chelsea Negotiating Third Summer Sale to Sister Club Strasbourg
Chelsea could allow academy talent Genesis Antwi to join sister club RC Strasbourg before the upcoming summer transfer deadline, reports have revealed.
Stockholm-born Antwi joined Chelsea’s youth setup as an 11-year-old, after moving to England with his family, and made two first-team appearances last season—both in the UEFA Conference League.
The youngster turned 18 in May, but his development and path to senior football might be better served by looking elsewhere. As a right back, Reece James, Malo Gusto and even Josh Acheampong stand in front of him, although the latter impressed at centre back in Chelsea’s season opener.
First reported by The Chelsea Spot and corroborated by L’Équipe, Antwi was a visitor at Strasbourg’s training ground last week. Talks between Chelsea and the Ligue 1 side, who share a common owner in BlueCo, are set to continue.
Movement between Chelsea and Strasbourg has been frequent in recent transfer windows.
Andrey Santos, Ângelo, Caleb Wiley and Diego Moreira have all been sent to the club in eastern France on loan. Goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović also had a spell with Strasbourg, impressing last season and helping Chelsea turn a healthy profit when the Serbia international was sold to Bournemouth.
Chelsea bought teenage centre back Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg in June, before loaning him back just under two months later. Meanwhile, Mathis Amougou spent four months as a Chelsea player following a February transfer from Saint-Étienne before permanently joining Strasbourg alongside academy defender Ishé Samuels-Smith, who moved for a fee of £6.5 million ($8.8 million).
Antwi, who has Ghanaian heritage and has represented both England and Sweden at youth level, could be the latest Chelsea academy talent to bring money into the club. Around £250 million ($336.8 million) has been raised by selling home-grown players in the last three years alone.