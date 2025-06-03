Chelsea ‘Approach’ AC Milan for Star Goalkeeper
Goalkeeper has been a position of need for Chelsea ever since the start of the Todd Bohely-Clearlake Capital era. With Champions League football coming to Stamford Bridge next season, the Blues have turned their attention to acquiring one of the best shot-stoppers in the world over recent years: Mike Maignan.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have approached AC Milan looking to sign the 29-year-old goalkeeper. The France international hasn't put pen to paper on a new contract with Milan and his current deal expires at the end of the 2025–26 season.
Maignan's contract situation at San Siro makes him an obtainable target for Chelsea. Reports indicate that contacts between clubs have already started and that Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is in favour of the move since he believes Maignan fits well with the system he's trying to deploy with the Blues.
Chelsea's inability to find security between the posts isn't for a lack of trying. The Blues currently have five goalkeepers under contract. Robert Sánchez and Filip Jörgensen spent the 2024–25 season with the club, but neither managed to convince and mistakes flared up at seemingly the worst possible times.
Djorde Pretrović, Mike Penders and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also on Chelsea's books and spent last season on loan. Quantity doesn't equate to quality, and Maignan's potential arrival to Stamford Bridge would see him become Chelsea's best option in goal.
Maignan won the Ligue 1 title with Lille before joining Milan in 2021, where he helped the team win Serie A in his first season, before being part of the team that took Milan back to the Champions League semifinals for the first time in over 15 years in 2022–23.
Maresca preaches the importance of goalkeepers being able to play with the ball at their feet, so Maignan would be a major upgrade.