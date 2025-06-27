’Imminent’—Chelsea Closing in on Jamie Gittens Transfer
Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the services of winger Jamie Gittens, but the England U21 international isn’t likely to join the Blues until after the Club World Cup.
Gittens is currently out in the United States for FIFA’s revamped tournament but appeared in only one of Dortmund’s group games given the speculation surrounding his future.
Chelsea were keen on signing the 20-year-old before the start of the tournament, but failed with an opening bid believed to be worth €55 million (£47million, $64.5 million). Dortmund have maintained that they want €65 million (£55.5 million, $76 million) for Gittens this summer, and Bild reports that the Blues are now willing to meet the German club’s demands, rendering a transfer likely.
Chelsea’s previous hesitance to meet Dortmund’s valuation meant negotiations were broken off before the Club World Cup, but discussions are said to have taken place in the United States while the tournament is ongoing. With Chelsea changing their stance and a deal now said to be close, some speculated whether they could sign and register Gittens in time for the knockout stages.
However, it’s understood that any transfer is likely to take place after the summer tournament, which concludes on July 13. Dortmund are aiming to prolong their campaign when they face Monterrey in the round of 16 after topping their group. Chelsea, meanwhile, take on Benfica after finishing behind Flamengo in Group D.
The Blues are in the market for a wide player or two this summer after opting against signing Jadon Sancho permanently due to a dispute over personal terms. There’s also been talk of Noni Madueke leaving the club.
While Gittens enjoyed a breakout year in the Bundesliga last season, he remains a work-in-progress. The bulk of his 15 goal contributions in all competitions arrived before Christmas, with Niko Kovač often relegating the 20-year-old to the bench after he succeeded Nuri Sahin as manager.
The talent is undeniable, however, and Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer the winger a seven-year contract.