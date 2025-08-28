Chelsea ‘Deal Done’ With Man Utd for Alejandro Garnacho, Fee Revealed
Alejandro Garnacho is on his way to Chelsea as the Blues and Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement for the Argentine’s transfer.
The total package includes a £40 million fixed fee and a sell-on clause worth 10%, The Athletic reported Thursday. Garnacho will sign a seven-year contract with his new club set to undergo a medical on Friday.
The 21-year-old was frequently linked with moves abroad, but reportedly was adamant about staying in the Premier League if he was going to leave Man Utd. Signs pointed to a transfer after the end of last season after he voiced complaints about his usage after the Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
Ruben Amorim reportedly told him to find a new club at the end of the season deeming him surplus to requirements. Other names who are linked with moves away are Antony, who seems focused on a return to Real Betis, and Jadon Sancho.
Marcus Rashford also left the club on loan again this summer joining Barcelona.
Garnacho joins a Chelsea side that has an abundance of attacking talent. The Blues have already João Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens as summer signings up front while bringing in Estêvão after completing a move for the Brazilian last year. Enzo Maresca’s side still boasts the likes of Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto as well. Sancho notably spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge, though Chelsea paid a fee for choosing not to activate a buy clause in the deal.
Garnacho, overall, would represent the ninth signing by Chelsea this summer. The move comes as Chelsea were also linked with RB Leipzig standout Xavi Simons. The Blues are also close to a deal sending Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan.
The Argentine appeared 93 times in the Premier League for Man Utd scoring 16 goals while providing eight assists.