Chelsea ‘Expected’ to Make Alejandro Garnacho Transfer Offer
Chelsea are expected to make a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho later in the summer transfer window, a report has revealed.
The Blues are long-time admirers of Garnacho but have pursued other attacking targets so far this summer. Liam Delap, João Pedro and Jamie Gittens arrived early in the window and talks are on over a move for RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.
However, it recently emerged that Chelsea have retained their interest in Garnacho and would be open to signing him alongside Simons if they can free up space in their squad.
The Telegraph have now revealed Chelsea have conducted background checks on Garnacho, looking closely at the winger’s personal life and off-field behaviour, to determine whether he would be a good fit for Enzo Maresca’s squad.
With “no concerns” about the results of their investigation, Chelsea are now expected to launch a move for Garnacho this month.
Simons is thought to be Chelsea’s top target now that a move for Jorrel Hato has been agreed, but the Blues will have to sell players before being able to complete any further arrivals.
Among those facing exits are Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja, while Nicolas Jackson could leave for the right price. United have looked at Jackson but are not thought to be interested in a swap deal involving Garnacho.
Marc Guiu is due to join Sunderland on loan and young winger Tyrique George is expected to head out on his own loan for consistent senior minutes.
Garnacho has made it clear all summer that he wants to remain in the Premier League and Chelsea are now believed to be the 21-year-old’s first choice amid rival interest from Aston Villa.