‘Concrete Possibility’—Chelsea Make Alejandro Garnacho Transfer Decision Amid Xavi Simons Interest
As Chelsea progress in talks over RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons, reports suggest the Blues are still considering a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.
Chelsea explored a move for Garnacho during the January transfer window and retained their interest heading into the summer, but chances of a move to Stamford Bridge for the Argentine looked to be fading after Jamie Gittens arrived from Borussia Dortmund at the start of July.
Simons is the next attacking target on the radar, with talks over the Dutch talent progressing well, but numerous reports have now stressed that Simons’s potential arrival at Chelsea would not rule out a move for Garnacho.
The Telegraph insist interest in Garnacho remains and could be pursued if Chelsea manage to offload Christopher Nkunku, which would then allow Simons to play in more of a central role—assuming the Dutchman does seal his move to London.
Reports from The Athletic also highlight the chances of a move for Garnacho, while Fabrizio Romano told DAZN that there is a “concrete possibility” the Argentina international follows Simons to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Simons remains the priority and Chelsea will look to finalise his arrival before considering a move for Garnacho, who is free to leave United and has made it clear he will prioritise a move to another Premier League side this summer.
Alongside Chelsea, Aston Villa have also been credited with interest in Garnacho, while Unai Emery’s side also includes another target for the Blues in the form of England international Morgan Rogers. Villa hope to hand Rogers a new contract this summer, however.
Chelsea, who are also nearing a deal for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, hope to raise the funds needed to make two new attacking signings through the sales of their unwanted forwards.
João Félix is close to joining Al Nassr, while Raheem Sterling is attracting interest after returning from a loan with Arsenal. Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are both free to leave for the right price—the latter’s valuation is high enough to make an exit unlikely at this point—while Armando Broja is up for sale.