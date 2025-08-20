Chelsea ‘Hold Fresh Talks’ Over Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson Exits
Chelsea have received new approaches for both Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson as they look to rejuvenate their forward line, reports have revealed.
The Blues have already recruited Liam Delap, João Pedro and Jamie Gittens this summer, with young winger Estêvão also completing his move from Palmeiras, and there are still plans to add both RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho to the squad.
Before any new signings can be pursued, however, Chelsea must finalise a handful of exits. Nkunku is widely expected to leave and, since Bayern Munich failed with a loan bid, further talks with Leipzig have been held.
The Athletic claim negotiations between the two clubs are focused on a permanent deal, and The Guardian add there is confidence on Leipzig’s side that an agreement can be reached, with Nkunku open to a return to his former club.
There is known to be interest in Nkunku from elsewhere—Inter are named as suitors—and Chelsea will hope to drive up the Frenchman’s price as they prepare to reinvest those funds in Simons. The Telegraph go as far as to state a deal over Simons has already been “set up” between the two sides.
Meanwhile, Jackson is a target for Aston Villa and his former Villarreal manager Unai Emery. The Villans are thought to be unable to meet Chelsea’s asking price, believed to be over £60 million ($81 million), but are exploring the viability of an initial loan.
Chelsea do not want to entertain loan offers but could be tempted into a deal which included the obligation to make the move permanent. The Blues have long insisted that Jackson is not specifically for sale and would be welcomed back into Enzo Maresca’s squad if suitable bids for his services do not arrive.
Simons and Garnacho are Chelsea’s preferred replacements for the pair, although negotiations with United over the Argentina international are far from complete. He is valued at £50 million and reports have suggested Chelsea are looking to pay closer to half that figure.