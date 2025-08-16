‘Not Involved’—Enzo Maresca Offers Update on Nicolas Jackson’s Chelsea Future
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed Nicolas Jackson has not been banished from training but remains out of contention while uncertainty surrounding his future at the club continues to swirl.
Jackson has reportedly asked to leave Chelsea this summer after seeing the Blues bring in both Liam Delap and João Pedro earlier in the window, with a move to Newcastle United believed to be his preferred destination.
Chelsea are open to offers for Jackson but are expected to demand a significant fee for the 24-year-old, while the Blues remain adamant he will be welcomed back into Maresca’s squad if no suitable offers arrive.
Enforcing that stance, Maresca confirmed Jackson is not part of Chelsea’s “bomb squad”—the group of unwanted players forced to train separately which includes the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell.
“He is training with us but he is not going to be involved,” Maresca said ahead of Sunday’s opener against Crystal Palace.
Quizzed directly on Jackson’s future at the club, Maresca confessed the Senegal international could leave before the transfer window closes.
“You know the situation already,” he replied. “The window is open, he can leave and we [will] see.”
Chelsea are happy with Jackson as an attacking option but recognise his desire to be a team’s starting striker—a promise Maresca cannot make after both Delap and Pedro enjoyed impressive starts to their Chelsea careers during this summer’s Club World Cup. Jackson managed to get sent off during his 98 minutes on the widely criticised U.S. pitches, while Delap pitched in with a goal and an assist and Pedro finished as Chelsea’s joint-top scorer in the tournament.
Newcastle are thought to hold some interest in Jackson, although some at St James’ Park have doubts over his ability to replace Alexander Isak, who continues to try and force through an exit to Liverpool.