‘I Will Do Everything’—Chelsea Fringe Player Takes Surprise Transfer Stance
Chelsea centre-back Benoît Badiashile has emphatically pledged his future to a club he proudly “loves”.
Badiashile was part of the blue gaggle which clustered around Donald Trump to lift a replica Club World Cup trophy on Sunday, but was not part of the matchday squad. The French defender started two games during Chelsea’s triumphant run before dropping out of contention from the last 16 onwards.
If anything, that minimal involvement was considered to be an improvement upon his previous impact. Over the final six months of the 2024–25 domestic campaign, Badiashile made just one Premier League appearance. A hamstring injury derailed the first half of that absence before Enzo Maresca’s selection decisions left the 24-year-old tethered to the bench.
Despite making fewer top-flight appearances than wantaway João Félix, Badiashile is keen on staying in west London. “Yes, I will still be at Chelsea next season,” he told Foot Mercato after the global triumph.
“The club, the coach, and all the staff give me enormous confidence and believe in me. I will do everything to give back to them on the pitch. I love the club, the city and the supporters.”
“It’s an incredible end to the season for us. I’m happy and proud to make history with this club,” Badiashile gushed. “And so I hope to be able to make even more history with this magnificent club.”
Before returning to his strenuous regime of sitting on the bench, Badiashile will join the rest of his Chelsea teammates in taking a three-week break. “It’s true that the seasons are very, very long for us,” he explained. “It’s difficult because there’s a lot of fatigue, not just physical, but also mental. But that’s part of our job. So yes, the holidays are welcome. It will allow us to recharge our batteries and come back determined for next season.”
When Badiashile does return, the competition for his position will remain fierce. Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo have been three of Maresca’s preferred options of late, while there is also competition from Mamadou Sarr, Aarón Anselmino and Wesley Fofana.
Much like his compatriot, Fofana has insisted that he isn’t going anywhere this summer. With Renato Veiga and Axel Disasi back on the books following the end of their respective loan spells, Maresca has nine centre-backs to choose from. There is every chance that several members of this swollen contingent will move on in the coming weeks and months.