Chelsea Handed Fresh Injury Concern As Key Player Withdraws From International Duty
Chelsea have been left sweating over the fitness of Enzo Fernández after the midfielder withdrew from the Argentina squad due to injury.
Fernández, who has been crucial to Chelsea’s success again this season, teamed up with the world champions for friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, featuring in the 1–0 victory over the former in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The 24-year-old played 78 minutes of the victory against Venezuela, managing more touches and passes than anybody else on the pitch in a commanding engine room display.
However, it evidently came with a cost as Argentina’s official X account revealed Fernández’s withdrawal on Saturday. He leaves the camp due to an inflammation of the knee and adds his name to Chelsea’s extensive list of absentees.
Chelsea’s Injury Crisis Worsens With Latest Blow
The Blues were already without a host of players for their last-gasp win over Liverpool before the international break, including the likes of Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap. Josh Acheampong and Benoît Badiashile also suffered fitness problems in the victory.
BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella revealed that Fernández was not going to play in Argentina’s second friendly with Puerto Rico, and it therefore makes sense for the midfielder to return to west London early.
However, Enzo Maresca will still be concerned about Fernández’s fitness for Chelsea’s return, with a trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next up for his side. He will be hoping the issue is not too serious, especially having already suffered disappointing injury news over the past week.
Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea talisman Palmer won’t make his injury comeback until November, with Fernández’s potential injury further limiting Maresca’s options in the centre of the pitch.