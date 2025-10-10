Chelsea Receive Significant Injury Update on Defensive Duo
Chelsea have been handed a positive injury update regarding defenders Benoît Badiashile and Josh Acheampong after the duo were both withdrawn in victory over Liverpool last weekend.
Chelsea were already suffering a selection crisis heading into their battle with the reigning Premier League champions. Trevoh Chalobah was suspended, while Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana were all absent through injury.
The lesser-spotted pairing of Badiashile and Acheampong were chosen against the Reds, performing admirably against the might of Liverpool’s star-studded forward line. However, both suffered injuries in the second half at Stamford Bridge, forcing them to be substituted.
Enzo Maresca was left cursing his injury luck and fearing the worst heading into the international break, but journalist David Ornstein has revealed that injuries to Badiashile and Acheampong are “not severe”.
“From what we’re hearing initially, Badiashile and Acheampong are not severe injuries, and there’s an international break now, there’s another one coming up in November,” Ornstein revealed on The Athletic FC Podcast.
“I don’t know the the durations but I I don’t think they’re bad ones. So that’s a positive for Chelsea fans.”
When asked about Chelsea’s plans to sign another centre back in January, Ornstein added: “You’ve got Chalobah returning from suspension. You have Fofana not far off being back from concussion. So this season I’ve got every expectation that they’re well covered.”
Colwill is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury, but Chelsea could welcome back all of their other injured central defenders after the October international period. Unfortunately, talisman Cole Palmer won’t be available at the other end of the pitch after an injury setback.